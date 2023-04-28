The Comfy Push-Up Bra Shoppers Say Is ‘Perfect in Every Way’ Is Up to 54% Off at Amazon Right Now

A push up bra that’s comfortable and stylish? It’s almost unheard of. But leave it to Amazon shoppers to find one option that delivers the best of both worlds. And this Maidenform demi bra is the one to scoop up now, especially since it’s on sale for up to 54 percent off (but only for a limited time).

The Maidenform Love the Lift Underwire Bra is so loved on Amazon, it has earned more than 5,900 five-star ratings from people who say it’s “perfect in every way.” And even one reviewer wrote, “This is my new favorite bra” and continued to say that “this bra was a blessing.”

To buy: From $22 (was $48); amazon.com.

Designed with a blend of silky nylon and stretchy spandex, this demi bra feels so nice next to the skin and is practically seamless under clothes. People confirm that the bra hides well under T-shirts, blouses, and the like while still being breathable on warmer days.

Not only does the material prevent it from showing under tops, this pick also is designed with a plunging neckline ideal for low-cut fashion pieces, like wrap dresses or V-necks. And while the bra has a demi cup design, you’ll still feel comfortable and supported thanks to its flexible underwire and wide wings on the side. Plus, it comes with adjustable shoulder straps that help customize your fit just the way you want it.

The cups are also a big winner because they provide a nice amount of memory foam padding that’s soft and ultra-comfy, per shoppers. Most of the padding is located at the bottom of the cups, giving you a natural-looking lift, ideal for smaller breasts. One reviewer who said they have a small bust actually wrote, “It gives such a natural feel and makes me look and feel sexy.”

Oh, and on top of everything else, this bra is extremely stylish. It has this pretty lace detail on the wings, and a little crisscross action in the center gore in between the cups, and has a unique shoulder strap design in the back. There are other options that feature lace on the actual cups as well. This bra comes in 11 neutral and fun colors including black, beige, and sandshell, plus rose, navy, and more. And sizes range from 32A to 40D.

“This Amazon Maidenform purchase was a winner,” wrote one person. “[It’s] comfortable with the right amount of stretch, this bra fits as expected, and better. If you’re looking for a bra that looks beautiful, flatters your curves, but that you barely know is there when dressed, this is the selection for you.”

Another person who gave the bra a perfect five-star rating wrote, “Never had a bra like this. This bra is my go to for when I want that push up bra effect!” And one last reviewer who’s a life-long fan wrote, “I have worn these bras for years. I am 56 and refuse to wear anything except these.”

Want to see what all the fuss is about? Snap up the Maidenform demi bra now while it’s up to 54 percent off.