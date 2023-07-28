The Maidenform Bra 5,800+ Shoppers Swear by Is Only $15 Right Now on Amazon

Finding the “perfect” bra can feel like an almost impossible task. In fact, after years of searching, you may have already resigned to the fact that such a bra doesn’t exist. Brassiere, shapewear, or bralette, undergarments are either cute but uncomfortable, affordable but ill-fitting, or supportive but expensive. It’s so rare to find one that checks off all the boxes—and don’t even get us started on the ones that ride up and chafe. Is it too much to ask for a comfortable, affordable, and supportive bra that gives just the right amount of cleavage without pinching, riding, or sagging?

Luckily, eagle-eyed shoppers have finally found a bra that fits the bill: the Maidenform Love the Lift Underwire Demi Bra. Best of all, it’s only $15 on Amazon right now. Ever since this push-up bra first came onto our radar, we’ve been tracking its price. Now, we’re happy to report that, at just $15 (!), it’s currently the lowest price it has been in a year in a popular color: black with beige lining. It’s quite a steal!

Maidenform Love the Lift Underwire Demi Bra

Amazon

The demi bra has amassed quite a following with a 4.2-star overall rating on Amazon, and more than 5,800 five-star ratings to date. One five-star reviewer raved about how “absolutely perfect” the bra is, calling it “super comfy,” “really pretty,” and of “great quality,” too. Another shopper said, “I bought [these] a few years ago and they’ve lasted beautifully,” adding that they were “very happy with” the purchase.

Yet another five-star reviewer called the bra, “beautiful, great fitting, and very comfortable,” adding that it goes well with clothing “with lower necklines.” Another fan of the demi bra called it “the best bra ever,” writing that it “fits perfectly with zero gaps at the top,” and that they “can’t get over how amazing this bra is.” They echoed how comfortable it is and added that it’s “excellent quality.”

While the black colorway is the only one marked down to just $15, other styles and colors are on sale, too, like the white and nude demi and chic gray rising smoke/gentle peach combo, both now $23. Sizes run from 32A to 40D.

One of the most beloved bras on the internet, the Maidenform Love the Lift Underwire Demi Bra starts at just $15 on Amazon. Grab it now while it’s the lowest price it’s been all year.