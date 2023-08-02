The Comfortable Bra That Feels Like Wearing a ‘Second Skin With a Little Lift’ Is Up to 58% Off on Amazon

Push-up bras are great for providing lift and shape, which is why they’re so popular. But one unpopular feature ingrained in this style has got to be those prodding underwires. Well, Amazon shoppers have found a stylish T-shirt bra that delivers a push-up look without the discomfort, and it’s up to 58 percent off.

The Maidenform Dreamwire Push Up Underwire Bra is a favorite among reviewers on Amazon who love that it’s comfortable, well fitted, and seamless. One shopper who gave the bra a perfect rating actually said they “can’t even feel the wires.” You can see why the Maidenform bra has earned more than 3,800 five-star ratings to date.

Amazon

Made with a blend of nylon and spandex, the everyday bra is “buttery soft and virtually seamless,” so you know it feels good and looks great under clothes. It’s just one of many reasons this reviewer calls it the “best bra ever owned.”

The bra cups are lightly lined for a smooth appearance and the wrapped underwire provides a natural lift in the most comfortable way. In fact, the wires are cased in a thin cushion material to give you the lift you want minus the squeezing and poking feel. The bra is designed with adjustable straps that can be worn over the shoulder and tweaked to wear criss-crossed, making it ideal for everyday tops and racerbacks.

Amazon

Plus, have you noticed how cute this bra is? It has a demi-cup look that’s ultra-stylish and a little lace detail topped with a bow in the middle at the center gore. You can scoop up the bra in neutral colors including blush, nude, white, and black.

“This is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn. Period,” wrote one Amazon shopper. They appreciate its stay-put design, which prevents the band from rolling or the straps from falling down. “I don't feel like I have to rip it off when I get home.”

Amazon

One other shopper who gave it a five-star rating simply said it “just feels like a second skin with a little lift.”

Now’s the time to trade in your uncomfortable bra for this Maidenform Dreamwire pick while it’s over half off on Amazon.