The ‘Most Comfortable Bra’ From Maidenform Is 60% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

There are comfortable bras, and then there are stylish bras—but finding bras that combine both features are few and far between. If you’re on the hunt for a pretty yet supportive bra for everyday wear, Amazon shoppers found one from Maidenform that needs to be on your radar. And the best part is it’s up to 60 percent off ahead of Prime Day 2023.

Although Amazon’s massive two-day sale isn’t happening for a few weeks, the retailer is already dropping deals on fashion pieces like floral maxi dresses, flowy skirts, and summer accessories. And of course, comfortable bras are part of that deal, which is where this Maidenform Comfy Soft Demi Underwire Bra comes in.

To buy: $20 (was $48); amazon.com.

Made with a blend of nylon and elastane, the popular T-shirt bra has a silky-soft feel and a stretchy fit reviewers can’t get over. People confirm that it has a seamless design that’s so smooth, the bra doesn’t show in “even the sheerest of shirts.”

Not only is the bra soft, but it’s also supportive thanks to a flexible underwire and lightly padded cups. You’ll love that the cups even provide a natural lift and shape ideal for all-day wear. Shoppers who gave this bra a perfect five-star rating say the bra fits well, forming to their chest unlike some other options that are prone to gaping.

This comfy bra is outfitted with adjustable straps that can be worn both over the shoulder and in a racerback style. Plus, the flexible wings have a smooth exterior that won’t dig into the skin and connect to the hook and eye closure in the back.

And if you haven’t noticed it by now, the Maidenform bra has a classic pretty look thanks to its demi cup design and little bow detailing in the front. You can score the bra in traditional colors like latte, black, and white as well as blue, polka dot, and animal print options. It’s no wonder why people are buying it in multiple colors.

“This is by far the most comfortable bra I have ever owned,” wrote one reviewer. “It's comfy enough to wear at home during the day or even to sleep in at night. Honestly, I don't think I will ever wear any other bra again.”

Another shopper wrote, “I absolutely love this bra! It’s very comfortable, the fabric is very soft. I forget I’m wearing it sometimes. I couldn’t ask for a more perfect bra.”

Get the supportive Maidenform bra with more than 3,100 five-star ratings while it’s on sale for $20 at Amazon now. And if you’re wondering what other early Prime Day bra deals are happening right now, just scroll through the rest of the list below.

Warner's No Side Effects Comfort Wireless T-Shirt Bra

To buy: $21 (was $46); amazon.com.

Maidenform Natural Boost Demi T-Shirt Underwire Bra

To buy: $17 (was $44); amazon.com.

Bali Lace Desire Wirefree Bra

To buy: $19 (was $44); amazon.com.

Calvin Klein Seductive Comfort Lace Unlined Bra

To buy: $20 (was $49); amazon.com.

Wacoal Perfect Primer Full Figure Underwire Bra

To buy: $49 (was $70); amazon.com.

Maidenform One Fab Fit Everyday Demi Underwire Bra

To buy: $25 (was $48); amazon.com.

Warner's This Is Not A Bra Cushioned Underwire T-Shirt Bra

To buy: $20 (was $46); amazon.com.

Bali Comfort Revolution Front Close Shaping Underwire Bra

To buy: $21 (was $48); amazon.com.

True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra

To buy: $39 (was $49); amazon.com.

Hanes X-Temp Wireless Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt Bra

To buy: $10 (was $15); amazon.com.

