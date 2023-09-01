Maidenform’s ‘Most Comfortable Bra Ever’ Is 54% Off for Labor Day at Amazon

Labor Day weekend is delivering some of the biggest end-of-season Amazon sales right now, including major markdowns on clothes, accessories, and more. One popular fashion pick that’s heavily discounted is this Maidenform demi bra that’s 54 percent off for this weekend only.

The Maidenform One Fab Fit Everyday Modern Demi Bra is bursting with five-star ratings on Amazon. In fact, the bra has more than 6,700 perfect ratings so far from people who love its comfortable fit, soft feel, and stylish appearance. One person even called it the “most comfortable bra ever.” And right now, you can snap it up for just $22.

Amazon

The everyday bra has a soft, almost silky texture that feels nice on the skin and has a lightweight design that’s wonderful for everyday wear. It’s made with a nylon and spandex blend that gives the bra a smooth finish and a seamless look under clothes, according to shoppers. People actually wear this under T-shirts, work blouses, and dresses and one said, “I can wear it all day while at work and forget that I’m wearing a bra.”

You can count on getting tons of support with the Maidenform bra, too. It has lightly-lined cups and a comfy underwire that lifts breasts without the uncomfortable poking typically associated with the style. A reviewer confirmed that the wire “is not detectable either by sight of feel,” adding to its barely-there feel. The bra also has a demi cup style that shows off cleavage a little more than a full-cup option, making it ideal for low-cut tops.

Additionally, the bra has adjustable straps that can be worn over the shoulder and crisscrossed for racerback tops. It also has comfortable wings that people swear don’t dig into their sides, and connects in the back with a hook and eye closure.

And unlike many comfortable bras, this one actually looks so cute. It has a classic demi style design that looks high-end and sleek. And the middle center gore between the cups has a fun overlay detail that gives it a little umph. Plus, you can shop it in 11 colors and 26 sizes ranging from 32A to 42D.

“I am 53-years-old and this is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn,” wrote an Amazon shopper. They love the feel so much, they “bought five after wearing one for two weeks.”

Another reviewer who gave up on wired bras after having a baby wrote that their mom suggested they try this bra “for extra support,” and added this is the “second one [they] purchased” and now they “wear them everyday.”

Now’s your chance to score the Maidenform demi bra while it’s 54 percent off for Labor Day weekend on Amazon. Bonus: Find more comfortable bras on sale from brands like Bali, Warner’s, Playtex, and more below.

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift and Support Wirefree Bra

Amazon

Hanes Ultimate Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Underwire Bra

Amazon

Maidenform Comfort Devotion Lace Bra

Amazon

Warner's This Is Not A Bra Underwire T-Shirt Bra