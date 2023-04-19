Amazon’s New Section Features Easy-to-Clean Rugs From Joanna Gaines’ Home Brand—All Under $70

Experience luxury under your feet you can actually wash.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple.
Published on April 19, 2023 07:00PM EDT

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Banks Collection Rug Tout
Photo:

Amazon

There’s an universal home product that brings an instant feeling of comfort and completion to any room: a rug. Not only can it add softness and color to your entryway, living room, or bedroom, it also ties the rest of the room’s decor together. It’s a piece that holds a lot of purpose, so finding the perfect rug can feel like a lot of pressure. Luckily, this new Amazon section is filled with stylish rugs that are surprisingly easy to clean—under $70.

The fresh Amazon hub features a collaboration from Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Home brand and textile company Loloi Rugs to deliver elegant carpeting starting at $32 The rugs feature three collections: The Banks, Sinclair, and Mille, which are designed with a lived-in details and comforting color palettes and prints. 

The best part? Two of the three collections have a nifty, easy-to-clean feature you’re guaranteed to love. Hint: You can add them to your laundry pile! Whether your home style is vintage, modern, or farmhouse, these rugs are great options for your floor. 

The Banks Collection has a timeless and lavish look that features an array of deep colors. Made to endure wear and tear, this style ages nicely over time, so it can be the main centerpiece of your room for years. The carpet is made with low-pile fabric, so it can be machine washed in the event of stains or spills. The rug is available in 10 sizes and six unique designs and colors, and it can be used with any rug pad to add an extra sense of security and cushion. 

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Banks Collection Denim Runner Rug

Amazon

To buy: From $70; amazon.com.

Already a number one new release, rugs from the Sinclair Collection have earned five-star ratings from reviewers. The rugs are created from recycled materials to produce a luxurious polyester piece that’s also easy to wash. It has a thicker looped fabric for a soft carpet feel, but can still be washed at home, depending on the size. Plus, the soft-palate tones and antique style subtly elevate any room starting from the ground. Amazon shoppers love the relaxed style and easy-to-clean fabric, including one shopper who wrote, “Now I can have floor covering in the kitchen and other high-traffic areas without the worry.” 

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Sinclair Collection Khaki / Tobacco Accent Rug

Amazon

To buy: From $63 (was $119); amazon.com.

The final featured style in the new home collection is the Millie rug: a vibrant and vintage-inspired option made to add a sense of depth to every room. The collections’ designs pay tribute to Turkish Oushak rugs, each piece features a distressed style with classic flower and geometric patterns that is carefully woven for long-lasting use. While this can’t be machine washed, reviewers have no trouble cleaning it: “I love the silky feel. I love the muted colors. I love how it lays on the floor. Tobasco dripped on the rug and it wiped right up. Dog fur vacuums up on the first pass.”  The Millie is available in 10 color variations and 13 sizes, so you can find the perfect match for your home. 

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Millie Collection Blue / Multi Sample Rug

Amazon

To buy: From $44; amazon.com.

Interested in seeing even more styles from Magnolia Homes and Loloi’s latest collaboration? Continue scrolling for other featured designs, all under $70 at Amazon

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Banks Collection Blue / Lagoon Accent Rug

Amazon

To buy: From $36; amazon.com

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Sinclair Collection Turquoise / Multi Accent Rug

Amazon

To buy: From $32 (was $34); amazon.com

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Millie Collection Silver / Dove Accent Rug

Amazon

To buy: From $44; amazon.com

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Banks Collection Brick / Ivory Accent Rug

Amazon

To buy: From $59; amazon.com.

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Millie Collection Gold / Charcoal Accent Rug

Amazon

To buy: From $44; amazon.com.

