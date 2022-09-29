These Versatile Pants Are Perfect for Between-Season-Dressing—and They’re the Most Flattering Pair I Own

This is an unpopular opinion, but I’m thrilled that the hot, sticky, sweaty days of summer are finally behind us. Now that we’re a week into fall, I’ve started the process of moving all of my cozy, warm sweaters to the front of my closet, and pushing all of the light and airy pieces to the back. But there’s one pair of pants I own that straddle these two seasons, even if their fabrication feels firmly summer.

The Magic Linen Besalu Linen Pants are the multi-seasonal heroes of my wardrobe. These linen pants have been lovely as we transition into fall and New York City’s unpredictable weather, which means it’s 50 degrees in the morning and in the 80s by midday. Since they’re linen, these Magic Linen pants are breezy, soft, and luxurious feeling (and looking), but they have a heavier weight to them than I would have expected for this typically feathery fabric, which has made them extremely adaptable through the changing temperatures.

Magic Linen

To buy: $88; magiclinen.com.

As much as I love how these pants feel and the fact that I can wear them for more than half the year, I’m also obsessed with the fit. The paperbag style and pull-on design is easy to wear, and the elastic waist sits high and comfortably along my middle. The drawstring makes the fit feel custom and the tapered fit of the legs keeps the silhouette sophisticated and prevents the whole look from falling into sweats territory.

In fact, these are some of the most flattering and versatile pants I own. I love the faded wine color that has become my go-to shade for this season—it’s essentially a neutral in my book. I’ve paired them with a sweatshirt in the morning as I’ve walked my dog through Central Park, they carried me through my workday at the office, and I already know I’m going to wear them over a bodysuit this weekend to a friend’s birthday brunch.

If you’re looking for a wear-anywhere pair of pants to see you through the most unpredictable weather of the year with style and added comfort, shop the Magic Linen Besalu Linen Pants today.

