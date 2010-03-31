Paper Sculptures: Travel

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Monica Buck
The next best thing to a real vacation: getting lost in these dreamy scenes by artist Matthew Sporzynski.
Start Slideshow

1 of 36

Kite

Monica Buck

from the May 2005 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 36

Sand Toys

Monica Buck

from the August 2005 issue of Real Simple

3 of 36

Flip Flops

Monica Buck

from the June 2006 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement

4 of 36

Beach Chair

Monica Buck

from the June 2006 issue of Real Simple

5 of 36

Luggage

Monica Buck

from the July 2006 issue of Real Simple

6 of 36

Packed Car

Monica Buck

from the July 2006 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 36

Road Signs

Monica Buck

from the July 2006 issue of Real Simple

8 of 36

Campsite

Monica Buck

from the August 2006 issue of Real Simple

9 of 36

Campfire

Monica Buck

from the August 2006 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 36

Row Boat T

Monica Buck

from the August 2006 issue of Real Simple

11 of 36

Locomotive

Monica Buck

from the Spring 2007 issue of Real Simple Travel

12 of 36

Cruise Ship

Monica Buck

from the Spring 2007 issue of Real Simple Travel

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 36

Airplane

Monica Buck

from the Spring 2007 issue of Real Simple Travel

14 of 36

Jeep

Monica Buck

from the Spring 2007 issue of Real Simple Travel

15 of 36

Palm Trees

Monica Buck

from the August 2007 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 36

Surfboards

Monica Buck

from the August 2007 issue of Real Simple

17 of 36

Leaning Tower of Pisa

Monica Buck

from the Spring 2008 issue of Real Simple Travel

18 of 36

Eiffel Tower

Monica Buck

from the Spring 2008 issue of Real Simple Travel

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 36

Big Ben

Monica Buck

from the Spring 2008 issue of Real Simple Travel

20 of 36

Empire State Building

Monica Buck

from the Spring 2008 issue of Real Simple Travel

21 of 36

Niagara Falls

Monica Buck

from the June 2008 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 36

Gateway Arch

Monica Buck

from the June 2008 issue of Real Simple

23 of 36

Hollywood Sign

Monica Buck

from the June 2008 issue of Real Simple

24 of 36

Napa Valley

Monica Buck

from the June 2008 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 36

Under the Sea

Monica Buck

from the August 2008 issue of Real Simple

26 of 36

Sandcastle

Monica Buck

from the August 2008 issue of Real Simple

27 of 36

Lifeguard Chair

Monica Buck

from the August 2008 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 36

Ocean View

Monica Buck

from the August 2008 issue of Real Simple

29 of 36

Beach Dunes

Monica Buck

from the July 2009 issue of Real Simple

30 of 36

Bucket and Shovel

Monica Buck

from the July 2009 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 36

Starfish and Seashells

Monica Buck

from the July 2009 issue of Real Simple

32 of 36

Lighthouse