Paper Sculptures: Travel
Kite
from the May 2005 issue of Real Simple
Sand Toys
from the August 2005 issue of Real Simple
Flip Flops
from the June 2006 issue of Real Simple
Beach Chair
from the June 2006 issue of Real Simple
Luggage
from the July 2006 issue of Real Simple
Packed Car
from the July 2006 issue of Real Simple
Road Signs
from the July 2006 issue of Real Simple
Campsite
from the August 2006 issue of Real Simple
Campfire
from the August 2006 issue of Real Simple
Row Boat T
from the August 2006 issue of Real Simple
Locomotive
from the Spring 2007 issue of Real Simple Travel
Cruise Ship
from the Spring 2007 issue of Real Simple Travel
Airplane
from the Spring 2007 issue of Real Simple Travel
Jeep
from the Spring 2007 issue of Real Simple Travel
Palm Trees
from the August 2007 issue of Real Simple
Surfboards
from the August 2007 issue of Real Simple
Leaning Tower of Pisa
from the Spring 2008 issue of Real Simple Travel
Eiffel Tower
from the Spring 2008 issue of Real Simple Travel
Big Ben
from the Spring 2008 issue of Real Simple Travel
Empire State Building
from the Spring 2008 issue of Real Simple Travel
Niagara Falls
from the June 2008 issue of Real Simple
Gateway Arch
from the June 2008 issue of Real Simple
Hollywood Sign
from the June 2008 issue of Real Simple
Napa Valley
from the June 2008 issue of Real Simple
Under the Sea
from the August 2008 issue of Real Simple
Sandcastle
from the August 2008 issue of Real Simple
Lifeguard Chair
from the August 2008 issue of Real Simple
Ocean View
from the August 2008 issue of Real Simple
Beach Dunes
from the July 2009 issue of Real Simple
Bucket and Shovel
from the July 2009 issue of Real Simple
Starfish and Seashells
from the July 2009 issue of Real Simple