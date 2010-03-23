Paper Sculptures: The Four Seasons

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Monica Buck
Experience winter, spring, summer, and fall with these paper constructions by artist Matthew Sporzynski.
Start Slideshow

1 of 42

Snowflakes

Monica Buck

from the February 2005 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 42

Snowfight

Monica Buck

from the February 2005 issue of Real Simple

3 of 42

Hot Cocoa

Monica Buck

from the February 2005 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement

4 of 42

Snow Boots

Monica Buck

from the February 2005 issue of Real Simple

5 of 42

Cardinal in Winter

Monica Buck

from the December 2005/January 2006 issue of Real Simple

6 of 42

Ice Skates

Monica Buck

from the February 2006 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 42

Starry Night

Monica Buck

from the December 2007 issue of Real Simple

8 of 42

Hot Chocolate

Monica Buck

from the January 2008 issue of Real Simple

9 of 42

Ice Fishing

Monica Buck

from the January 2008 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 42

Ice Skating

Monica Buck

from the January 2008 issue of Real Simple

11 of 42

Snowglobe

Monica Buck

from the January 2008 issue of Real Simple

12 of 42

Snowmen

Monica Buck

from the December 2008 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 42

Winter Wonderland

Monica Buck

from the December 2009 issue of Real Simple

14 of 42

Butterflies

Monica Buck

from the June 2005 issue of Real Simple

15 of 42

Picnic Basket

Monica Buck

from the June 2005 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 42

Swing

Monica Buck

from the August 2005 issue of Real Simple

17 of 42

Rain Gear

Monica Buck

from the April 2006 issue of Real Simple

18 of 42

Birdhouse

Monica Buck

from the May 2006 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 42

Moon

Monica Buck

from the June 2006 issue of Real Simple

20 of 42

Catching Butterflies

Monica Buck

from the June 2007 issue of Real Simple

21 of 42

Hammock

Monica Buck

from the June 2007 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 42

Croquet

Monica Buck

from the July 2007 issue of Real Simple

23 of 42

Bird Bath

Monica Buck

from the May 2008 issue of Real Simple

24 of 42

Park Fountain

Monica Buck

from the March 2009 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 42

Kentucky Derby Wreath

Monica Buck

from the May 2009 issue of Real Simple

26 of 42

Painted Farmhouse

Monica Buck

from the June 2009 issue of Real Simple

27 of 42

Apple for the Teacher

Monica Buck

from the September 2005 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 42

Leaves

Monica Buck

from the October 2005 issue of Real Simple

29 of 42

Pumpkins

Monica Buck

from the November 2006 issue of Real Simple

30 of 42

Falling Leaves

Monica Buck

from the November 2006 issue of Real Simple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 42

Autumn Leaves

Monica Buck

from the October 2007 issue of Real Simple

32 of 42

Owl