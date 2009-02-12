Soul

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014

1 of 11

You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give.

David Prince

Kahlil Gibran

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

You can give without loving, but you can never love without giving.

James Merrell

Anonymous

3 of 11

We cannot hold a torch to light another’s path without brightening our own.

Victor Schrager

Ben Sweetland

Advertisement

4 of 11

Ordinary riches can be stolen: real riches cannot. In your soul are infinitely precious things that cannot be taken from you.

Annie Schlechter

Oscar Wilde

5 of 11

Nothing can bring you peace but yourself.

Lucas Allen

Ralph Waldo Emerson

6 of 11

Eliminate physical clutter. More importantly, eliminate spiritual clutter.

Annie Schlechter

D.H. Mondfleur

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

There are no miracles for those that have no faith in them.

Rob Howard

French proverb

8 of 11

Each day comes bearing its own gifts. Untie the ribbons.

Ngoc Minh Ngo

Ruth Ann Schabacker

9 of 11

Only passions, great passions, can elevate the soul to great things.

Maura McEvoy

Only passions, great passions, can elevate the soul to great things.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Anything that has real and lasting value is always a gift from within.

John Coolidge

Franz Kafka

11 of 11

The manner of giving is worth more than the gift.

Victor Schrager

Pierre Corneille

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple