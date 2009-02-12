Soul
You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give.
David Prince
Kahlil Gibran
You can give without loving, but you can never love without giving.
James Merrell
Anonymous
We cannot hold a torch to light another’s path without brightening our own.
Victor Schrager
Ben Sweetland
Ordinary riches can be stolen: real riches cannot. In your soul are infinitely precious things that cannot be taken from you.
Annie Schlechter
Oscar Wilde
Nothing can bring you peace but yourself.
Lucas Allen
Ralph Waldo Emerson
Eliminate physical clutter. More importantly, eliminate spiritual clutter.
Annie Schlechter
D.H. Mondfleur
There are no miracles for those that have no faith in them.
Rob Howard
French proverb
Each day comes bearing its own gifts. Untie the ribbons.
Ngoc Minh Ngo
Ruth Ann Schabacker
Only passions, great passions, can elevate the soul to great things.
Maura McEvoy
Anything that has real and lasting value is always a gift from within.
John Coolidge
Franz Kafka
The manner of giving is worth more than the gift.
Victor Schrager
Pierre Corneille