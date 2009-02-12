Life
The most important trip you may take in life is meeting people half way.
Aimee Herring
Henry Boyle
Life engenders life. Energy creates energy. It is by spending oneself that one becomes rich.
Stephanie Rausser
Sarah Bernhardt
There is just one life for each of us: our own.
Liz Banfield
Euripides
We must be willing to get rid of the life we’ve planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us.
David Tsay
Joseph Campbell
Never make the same mistake twice or you'll never get around to all of them.
Annie Schlecter
Anonymous
We will often find compensation if we think more of what life has given us and less about what life has taken away.
Cheryl Zibisky
William Barclay
You cannot change your destination overnight, but you can change your direction overnight.
Stephanie Rausser
Jim Rohn
When we turn to one another for counsel we reduce the number of our enemies.
Paul Whicheloe
Kahlil Gibran
There is no such thing in anyone's life as an unimportant day.
Brooke Slezak
Alexander Woollcott
A person often meets his destiny on the road he took to avoid it.
Shelly Strazis
Jean de La Fontaine