Life

Updated August 29, 2014
The most important trip you may take in life is meeting people half way.

Aimee Herring

Henry Boyle

Life engenders life. Energy creates energy. It is by spending oneself that one becomes rich.

Stephanie Rausser

Sarah Bernhardt

There is just one life for each of us: our own.

Liz Banfield

Euripides

We must be willing to get rid of the life we’ve planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us.

David Tsay

Joseph Campbell

Never make the same mistake twice or you'll never get around to all of them.

Annie Schlecter

Anonymous

We will often find compensation if we think more of what life has given us and less about what life has taken away.

Cheryl Zibisky

William Barclay

You cannot change your destination overnight, but you can change your direction overnight.

Stephanie Rausser

Jim Rohn

When we turn to one another for counsel we reduce the number of our enemies.

Paul Whicheloe

Kahlil Gibran

There is no such thing in anyone's life as an unimportant day.

Brooke Slezak

Alexander Woollcott

A person often meets his destiny on the road he took to avoid it.

Shelly Strazis

Jean de La Fontaine

