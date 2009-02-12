Kindness

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014

1 of 11

Kindness is the golden chain by which society is bound together.

Lucas Allen

Goethe

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

A kind and compassionate act is often its own reward.

Victor Schrager

William John Bennett

3 of 11

You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.

Debra McClinton

Ralph Waldo Emerson

Advertisement

4 of 11

My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.

Quentin Bacon

The Dalai Lama

5 of 11

Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in giving creates love.

James Merrell

Lao Tzu

6 of 11

Kind words can be short and easy to speak but their echoes are truly endless.

Gemma Comas and James Merrell

Mother Teresa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

It is difficult to give away kindness. It keeps coming back to you.

Brian Doben

Cort Flint

8 of 11

Compassion for others begins with kindness to ourselves.

Minh + Wass

Pema Chödrön

9 of 11

Kindness is more important than wisdom, and the recognition of this is the beginning of wisdom.

Christina Schmidhofer

Theodore Isaac Rubin

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Little deeds of kindness, Little words of love, Make our earth an Eden, Like the heaven above.

Yunhee Kim

Julia A. Fletcher Carney

11 of 11

Three things in human life are important. The first is to be kind. The second is to be kind. And the third is to be kind.

Kate Sears

Henry James

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple