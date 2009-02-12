Kindness
Kindness is the golden chain by which society is bound together.
Lucas Allen
Goethe
A kind and compassionate act is often its own reward.
Victor Schrager
William John Bennett
You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.
Debra McClinton
Ralph Waldo Emerson
My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.
Quentin Bacon
The Dalai Lama
Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in giving creates love.
James Merrell
Lao Tzu
Kind words can be short and easy to speak but their echoes are truly endless.
Gemma Comas and James Merrell
Mother Teresa
It is difficult to give away kindness. It keeps coming back to you.
Brian Doben
Cort Flint
Compassion for others begins with kindness to ourselves.
Minh + Wass
Pema Chödrön
Kindness is more important than wisdom, and the recognition of this is the beginning of wisdom.
Christina Schmidhofer
Theodore Isaac Rubin
Little deeds of kindness, Little words of love, Make our earth an Eden, Like the heaven above.
Yunhee Kim
Julia A. Fletcher Carney
Three things in human life are important. The first is to be kind. The second is to be kind. And the third is to be kind.
Kate Sears
Henry James