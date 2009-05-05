Graduation Quotes

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Monica Buck
Send a grad on his her way by sharing these inspiring (and humorous) words of wisdom.
There is nothing like a dream to create the future.

Monica Buck

Victor Hugo, Les Misérables

Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick. Don’t lose faith.

Aimee Herring

Steve Jobs, in a commencement speech at Stanford University (2005)

The future holds great opportunities. It also holds pitfalls. The trick will be to avoid the pitfalls, seize the opportunities, and get back home by six o’clock.

Stephanie Rausser

Woody Allen, Side Effects

We want men who will fix their eyes on the stars, but who will not forget that their feet must walk on the ground.

Stephanie Rausser

Theodore Roosevelt, Selections From Roosevelt

Education is what survives when what has been learned has been forgotten.

Victor Schrager

B.F. Skinner, “Education in 1984,” New Scientist (1969)

There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.

Victor Schrager

Edith Wharton, “Vesalius in Zante”

The test and the use of man’s education is that he finds pleasure in the exercise of his mind.

Jim Franco

Jacques Barzun, The Saturday Evening Post (1958)

The road less traveled is sometimes fraught with barricades, bumps, and uncharted terrain. But it is on that road where your character is truly tested―and your personal growth realized.

Laurie Frankel

Katie Couric, in a commencement address at Williams College (2007)

By Real Simple