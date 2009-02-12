Friendship

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014

1 of 21

True friendship is like sound health, the value of it is seldom known until it be lost.

John Dolan

Charles Caleb Colton

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.

Emily Wilson

Helen Keller

3 of 21

The most I can do for my friend is simply be his friend.

Tara Donne

Henry David Thoreau

Advertisement

4 of 21

If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path.

Frederic La Grange

Buddhist saying

5 of 21

It is not so much our friends' help that helps us, as the confidence of their help.

Ken Kochey

Epicurus

6 of 21

There is no greater loan than a sympathetic ear.

iStock Photo

Frank Tyger

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

Those who bring sunshine to the lives of others cannot keep it from themselves.

Tara Donne

J.M. Barrie

8 of 21

True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.

Len Irish

Dave Tyson Gentry

9 of 21

Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity.

Perry Hagopian

Kahlil Gibran

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.

Brooke Slezak

Mark Twain

11 of 21

The antidote for fifty enemies is one friend.

Kwaku Alston

Aristotle

12 of 21

Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes.

James Merrell

Henry David Thoreau

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

A single rose can be my garden... a single friend, my world.

John Dolan

Leo Buscaglia

14 of 21

Silences make the real conversations between friends. Not the saying but the never needing to say is what counts.

Fernando Milani

Margaret Lee Runbeck

15 of 21

A true friend is someone who reaches for your hand and touches your heart.

Miki Duisterhof

Anonymous

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

I value the friend who for me finds time on his calendar, but I cherish the friend who for me does not consult his calendar.

Len Irish

Robert Brault

17 of 21

You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job.

Claussen

Laurence J. Peter

18 of 21

The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.

Francesco Lagnese

Elisabeth Foley

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

When the character of a man is not clear to you, look at his friends.

Maura McEvoy

Japanese Proverb

20 of 21

Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow ripening fruit.

Tara Donne

Aristotle

21 of 21

No road is long with good company.

Quentin Bacon

Turkish proverb

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple