Friendship
True friendship is like sound health, the value of it is seldom known until it be lost.
Charles Caleb Colton
Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.
Helen Keller
The most I can do for my friend is simply be his friend.
Henry David Thoreau
If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path.
Buddhist saying
It is not so much our friends' help that helps us, as the confidence of their help.
Epicurus
There is no greater loan than a sympathetic ear.
Frank Tyger
Those who bring sunshine to the lives of others cannot keep it from themselves.
J.M. Barrie
True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.
Dave Tyson Gentry
Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity.
Kahlil Gibran
Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.
Mark Twain
The antidote for fifty enemies is one friend.
Aristotle
Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes.
Henry David Thoreau
A single rose can be my garden... a single friend, my world.
Leo Buscaglia
Silences make the real conversations between friends. Not the saying but the never needing to say is what counts.
Margaret Lee Runbeck
A true friend is someone who reaches for your hand and touches your heart.
Anonymous
I value the friend who for me finds time on his calendar, but I cherish the friend who for me does not consult his calendar.
Robert Brault
You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job.
Laurence J. Peter
The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.
Elisabeth Foley
When the character of a man is not clear to you, look at his friends.
Japanese Proverb
Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow ripening fruit.
Aristotle
No road is long with good company.
Turkish proverb
