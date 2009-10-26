What to Do This Weekend
Click on Picnik.com
Upload Halloween photos to this easy-to-use photo-editing site and add creepy effects. A free membership offers ghoul eyes, vampire fangs, and more, while a premium account (starting at $5 per month) lends even more effects, like lightning and ghosts. Then email the photos to friends or post them straight to your Facebook page.
Watch “Trick ‘R Treat”
This campy thriller from writer-director Michael Dougherty (Superman Returns) follows five characters on October 31, including Laurie (played by True Blood’s Anna Paquin), whose quest to lose her virginity goes, well, not as planned. Happy Halloween.
To buy: $28, amazon.com.
Knit Hats
In honor of her fourth book, Knit the Season, author Kate Jacobs is partnering with Warming Families, a nonprofit that collects hand-knit caps and donates them to families in need. Beginning November 3, the author will have drop boxes for hats at all of her book signings.
Listen to “Before Nightfall”
Singer Robert Francis may be 21, but his new rock album proves he is an old soul. In fact, his scratchy baritone voice and surprisingly sensitive lyrics beg comparison to Bob Dylan. Standout tracks include the haunting “Nightfall” and the tough-guy-turns-to-mush ballad “Do What I Can.”
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
Listen to “Sinatra: New York”
Revel in Ol’ Blue Eyes with this five-disc boxed set (four CDs and one DVD) of 71 previously unreleased New York performances. The collection spans his career from 1955, when he appeared at the Manhattan Center with Tommy Dorsey, to 1990, when he performed at Radio City Music Hall while his son conducted the orchestra. All of Sinatra’s biggies―“Come Fly With Me,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and “Theme From New York, New York”―are here.
To buy: $80, amazon.com.
Laugh to “Eddie Izzard: Live from Wembley”
Catch the comedian’s sold-out performance at London’s Wembley Arena on DVD. The Emmy Award-winner’s hourlong routine weaves together random but hilarious topics like the Greek Gods and rabbit-chasing greyhounds.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
Cook from “Easy, Delicious Meals”
The 10 chapters in Real Simple’s newest cookbook feature easy-to-follow recipes for everything from appetizers like Parmesan Twists to desserts (the Easy Ice Cream Cake takes just 10 minutes of hands-on time) and even include a few tips and tricks.
To buy: $28, realsimple.com.
