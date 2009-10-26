What to Do This Weekend

Revel in Ol’ Blue Eyes with this five-disc boxed set (four CDs and one DVD) of 71 previously unreleased New York performances. The collection spans his career from 1955, when he appeared at the Manhattan Center with Tommy Dorsey, to 1990, when he performed at Radio City Music Hall while his son conducted the orchestra. All of Sinatra’s biggies―“Come Fly With Me,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and “Theme From New York, New York”―are here.



To buy: $80, amazon.com.