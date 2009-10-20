What to Do This Weekend
Tune in to “White Collar”
Con artist Neal Caffrey (Chuck’s Matt Bomer, near right) and FBI agent Peter Burke (Tell Me You Love Me’s Tim DeKay, far right) team up to pursue notorious criminals in this entertaining drama on USA. In his downtime, Caffrey is on the search for the one who got away…and then vanished. (Premieres October 23 at 10 p.m. EDT.)
Listen to “Save Me, San Francisco”
After a three-year hiatus, pop rock band Train gets back up to speed on its fifth album. If you sang along to the group’s “Meet Virginia,” you’ll dig the soulfully sweet “Got You.” Also worthy of a download: the lighthearted “Hey, Soul Sister.” (Out October 26.)
To buy: $12, amazon.com.
Click on “The Rachel Zoe Project”
Comedian Beth Crosby sends up Bravo’s reality hit The Rachel Zoe Project on Funnyordie.com. Playing the stylist-to-the-stars, she enlists her hysterical assistants (played by fellow comedians JC Gardiner and Charlotte Newhouse) to help demonstrate recession-worthy fashion tips on a homeless woman. Inappropriate? Check. Sidesplittingly hilarious? Double check.
Watch “The Diary of Anne Frank” on DVD
The critically acclaimed BBC miniseries beautifully illustrates the legendary story of Anne Frank (played by An Education’s Ellie Kendrick), whose family was forced into hiding during World War II. (Out October 27.)
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
See “Amelia”
After becoming the first woman to fly across the Atlantic, Amelia Earhart (Hilary Swank, right) landed in a world of glamour and fame. Director Mira Nair (The Namesake) explores the ups and downs of America’s aviation sweetheart and the events leading up to her fateful 1937 flight around the world.
Listen to “Songs From Lonely Avenue”
Inspired by film noir, these big band songs from the Brian Setzer Orchestra are filled with lyrics about thugs in dark alleys and young lovers dancing through the night―which is exactly what this album will have you doing. Download: “My Baby Don’t Love Me Blues.”
To buy: $16, amazon.com.
Watch “Monty Python: Almost the Truth” on DVD
Check out this comical six-part documentary that celebrates the 40th anniversary of the sketch show Monty Python’s Flying Circus. The episodes span “The Not-So-Interesting Beginnings” to “Finally! The Last Episode (Ever) (For now…).” The last installment features interviews with Python troupe members, including John Cleese, plus commentary from fellow comedians and admirers of the group, such as Dan Aykroyd, Tim Roth, and Eddie Izzard.
To buy: $30, barnesandnoble.com.
