What to Do This Weekend

Check out this comical six-part documentary that celebrates the 40th anniversary of the sketch show Monty Python’s Flying Circus. The episodes span “The Not-So-Interesting Beginnings” to “Finally! The Last Episode (Ever) (For now…).” The last installment features interviews with Python troupe members, including John Cleese, plus commentary from fellow comedians and admirers of the group, such as Dan Aykroyd, Tim Roth, and Eddie Izzard.



To buy: $30, barnesandnoble.com.



