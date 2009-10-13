What to Do This Weekend

If you’re not already addicted to this snarky comedy about three offbeat families, now is the time to tune in. Cool dad Phil (Ty Burrell, pictured, back row, fourth from left) avoids punishing his kids for fear of being called lame. And partners Mitchell and Cameron (Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, pictured, back row, second from right and right, respectively) adjust to parenthood after adopting. (Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.)