What to Do This Weekend

By Sharon Tanenbaum
Updated August 29, 2014
Courtesy of Vivendi Entertainment
Whether you want to read, see a movie, or listen to music, there’s something for you.
Watch “New York, I Love You”

Natalie Portman. Orlando Bloom. Bradley Cooper. There are so many stars in this movie it’s impossible to name them all. This latest installment in the “Cities of Love” series founded by Emmanuel Benbihy―think Paris, Je T’aime―includes 11 Big Apple-focused short films from big name directors like Mira Nair. One highlight: director Brett Ratner’s take on a magical prom night in Central Park. (Out in limited release.)

Tune in to “Modern Family”

If you’re not already addicted to this snarky comedy about three offbeat families, now is the time to tune in. Cool dad Phil (Ty Burrell, pictured, back row, fourth from left) avoids punishing his kids for fear of being called lame. And partners Mitchell and Cameron (Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, pictured, back row, second from right and right, respectively) adjust to parenthood after adopting. (Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.)

Listen to “The Twilight Saga”

Although the movie doesn’t hit theaters until November 20, you can check out the music for the next installment of director Stephanie Meyer’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon. Death Cab for Cutie, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, The Killers, and OK Go all lend their voices to the moody and romantic soundtrack.

To buy: $19, amazon.com.

Watch the “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Live” DVD

In honor of the Hall’s 25th anniversary, Time Life has assembled a nine-DVD set featuring 125 induction ceremony performances from rock royalty, including duets by Mick Jagger and Tina Turner and Bruce Springsteen and Bono. Also, see backstage and rehearsal footage.

To buy: $120, timelife.com.

Click on Inscribe-It.com

It’s National Book Month, so turn one of the 200 titles on this site into a keepsake hardcover by personalizing it with a picture and inscription―all for under $35.

Check out “Journey to the Stars”

To celebrate its one year anniversary, the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco is bringing out the stars―literally. Whoopi Goldberg narrates the new planetarium film “Journey to the Stars” about the lives and deaths of the celestial stars. Not in the area but still want to visit? Check out the Academy’s adorable penguin cam.

Flip through “Cake Wrecks”

Jen Yates takes her blog―its tagline: “when professional cakes go horribly, hilariously wrong”―offline with this book of almost 200 tragi-cakes. One favorite: The confection writ with “I don’t want to go out with you anymore” in icing.

To buy: $13, amazon.com.

By Sharon Tanenbaum