What to Do This Weekend

By Sharon Tanenbaum
Updated October 14, 2010
Whether you want to see a movie or listen to music, there’s something for you.
See “Women in Trouble”

Actresses Sarah Clarke (24, pictured, near right), Caitlyn Keats (Broken English, far right), and Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage) star in this movie about a day in the life of 10 quite different women―a mother, a masseuse, and a pair of prostitutes, among them―each fighting her own demons.

Listen to “Strict Joy,” by The Swell Season

If you fell in love with actors/musicians Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova in the 2007 Oscar-winning film Once, you’ll adore the new album from the duo, who now call themselves The Swell Season. Download the folksy “The Rain” and the heartbreaking “The Verb.”

To buy: $9, amazon.com.

Watch “Cake Boss” on TLC

In the second season of the sweet reality show about Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey, charismatic pastry whiz Buddy and his team craft crazy cake creations (like a Venus flytrap) that look almost too good to eat. (Mondays at 10 p.m. EST.)

Click Through National Geographic

Six DVDs contain the original pages of every well reported, beautifully photographed issue since 1888. An easy search feature lets you flip from year to year.

To buy: $70, amazon.com.

Listen to “The Fall,” by Norah Jones

In her fourth album, the Grammy-winning jazz vocalist infuses her trademark breezy vocals with a surprising dose of pop. (Out November 17.)

To buy: $19, amazon.com.

Click on Grocery Store Musical

Attention, shoppers! A song –and-dance number broke out in the produce section of a Queens, New York, grocery store, courtesy of undercover performance group Improv Everywhere. Hidden cameras wielded by pals captured the entire thing.

