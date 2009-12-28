What to Do This Weekend
Download the Accuterra iPhone App
The presents are opened; now what? Download this free GPS application from iTunes that helps you locate a nearby hiking spot or hill for sledding. And since it works whether you have cell phone service or not, you’ll feel safe no matter where your adventure takes you.
Watch “The Official Major League Baseball World Series Film Collection”
The 20-DVD set packaged in a coffee table book features highlights of such heroes as Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, and Derek Jeter.
To buy: $180, shop.mlb.com.
Read “The Mayo Clinic Diet”
New Year’s resolution No. 1: Read this easy-to-follow diet and fitness plan from the Mayo Clinic. Broken into two phases (a two-week quick start followed by a maintenance program), the plan makes sense but isn’t overbearing.
To buy: $26, amazon.com.
Click on Fontcapture.com
If Times New Roman is getting a little old, head to fontcapture.com and make a one-of-a-kind font based on your handwriting. You don’t need to install any software―just fill out a printed template, scan it, upload it, and download the font.
Order a Custom Pet Doodle
Give man’s best friend a custom portrait by Michigan-based illustrator Lisa Marie Norton. Just send a favorite photograph of your pooch or kitty along with a few details (breed, unique markings) and you’ll receive a hand-drawn 5-by-7-inch or 8-by-10-inch doodle. Allow up to 12 weeks for arrival.
To buy: $50, etsy.com.
Enjoy a Massage
Spoil yourself at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental in New York City. For every 80-minute Warmth & Wellness body treatment―a body polish, a clay wrap, and a massage―booked through April, the hotel will donate $20 to the New York Central Park Conservancy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the park.
To buy: From $305, mandarinoriental.com/newyork.
Read About the Decade’s Best Innovations for Kids
Facebook. Harry Potter. Wii. Nonprofit organization Common Sense Media analyzed the entertainment that changed kids’ lives over the last 10 years and released a best and worst list. Check it out to see which websites can help with homework and which video games can actually encourage exercise.
See all Daily Finds from this month