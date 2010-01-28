6 Wedding Favors Guests Will Love (Really!)
For a Cocktail Party
Encourage mingling with these custom-made Elegant Origami Cootie Catchers by Kat’s Krafts. Write questions about you and your fiancé (Where was their first date? What are their nicknames for each other?), and choose the font, the paper, and the ink, and display them at each place setting.
To buy: $57.50 for 75 with black ink, etsy.com.
For a Garden Wedding
After guests toss bird seed to celebrate the happy couple, they can welcome feathered friends into their own backyards. Customize these three-inch Heart-Shaped Organic Bird Seed Favors by 2 Birds in Love, composed of Michigan-grown organic seed and binding, with a hemp or a satin ribbon in a color of your choice. Custom tags are available for an extra charge or for free on orders of 100 or more.
To buy: Unfortunately, this product is no longer available from this retailer. Find something similar at beau-coup.com.
For an Evening Affair
- Including a sentimental reading in your ceremony? Pass out copies of the piece of literature for guests to enjoy it in its entirety. Or bookmark a meaningful verse in a volume such as the hardcover Love Poemsedited by C.N. Edwards. Paintings by masters like Gustav Klimt accompany romantic works by renowned poets such as Percy Bysshe Shelley.
- To buy: $6, barnesandnoble.com.
For a Sit-Down Dinner
Even the saltiest in-laws can’t find fault with these porcelain Love Bird Salt & Pepper Shakers by Navy & Lavender. Bestow one set to each couple. Personalization available.
To buy: $3.50 to $4, navyandlavender.com.
For a Daytime Wedding
- For couples who can’t resist wordplay there are “Perfect Pair” Pear Soap Favors from Beau-coup. Adorably packaged, the soaps smell like ripe―you guessed it―pears.
- To buy: $1.75 to $3, beau-coup.com.
For a Destination Wedding
Help guests make the most of their trips with Phaidon Wallpaper City Guides. The travel tomes, available for 80 cities, point out the best places to sleep, shop, eat, drink, and experience local culture from an insider’s perspective.
To buy: $9 to $10, phaidon.com.
