6 Wedding Favors Guests Will Love (Really!)

By Alexandra Myerson
Updated August 29, 2014
Kat’s Krafts
Parting won’t be such sweet sorrow when guests leave with one of these tokens.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

For a Cocktail Party

Kat’s Krafts

Encourage mingling with these custom-made Elegant Origami Cootie Catchers by Kat’s Krafts. Write questions about you and your fiancé (Where was their first date? What are their nicknames for each other?), and choose the font, the paper, and the ink, and display them at each place setting.

To buy: $57.50 for 75 with black ink, etsy.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

For a Garden Wedding

2 Birds in Love

After guests toss bird seed to celebrate the happy couple, they can welcome feathered friends into their own backyards. Customize these three-inch Heart-Shaped Organic Bird Seed Favors by 2 Birds in Love, composed of Michigan-grown organic seed and binding, with a hemp or a satin ribbon in a color of your choice. Custom tags are available for an extra charge or for free on orders of 100 or more.

To buy: Unfortunately, this product is no longer available from this retailer. Find something similar at beau-coup.com.

3 of 6

For an Evening Affair

Courtesy of Barnes & Noble
  • Including a sentimental reading in your ceremony? Pass out copies of the piece of literature for guests to enjoy it in its entirety. Or bookmark a meaningful verse in a volume such as the hardcover Love Poemsedited by C.N. Edwards. Paintings by masters like Gustav Klimt accompany romantic works by renowned poets such as Percy Bysshe Shelley.
  • To buy: $6, barnesandnoble.com.
Advertisement

4 of 6

For a Sit-Down Dinner

Navy & Lavender

Even the saltiest in-laws can’t find fault with these porcelain Love Bird Salt & Pepper Shakers by Navy & Lavender. Bestow one set to each couple. Personalization available.

To buy: $3.50 to $4, navyandlavender.com.

5 of 6

For a Daytime Wedding

Beau-coup
  • For couples who can’t resist wordplay there are “Perfect Pair” Pear Soap Favors from Beau-coup. Adorably packaged, the soaps smell like ripe―you guessed it―pears.
  • To buy: $1.75 to $3, beau-coup.com.

6 of 6

For a Destination Wedding

Courtesy of Phaidon Books

Help guests make the most of their trips with Phaidon Wallpaper City Guides. The travel tomes, available for 80 cities, point out the best places to sleep, shop, eat, drink, and experience local culture from an insider’s perspective.

To buy: $9 to $10, phaidon.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alexandra Myerson