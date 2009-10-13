6 Ways to Wear Faux Fur in Fall

By Elinor Smith
Updated October 15, 2009
Urban Outfitters
Try one of these trendy options.
On a Blazer

Urban Outfitters

You’ll be hot―OK, warm―under the collar with this tweed Faux Fur Trim Open Blazer by Kimchi Blue at Urban Outfitters. Try it with a skirt or a pair of tailored black trousers.

To buy: $60, urbanoutfitters.com.

As a Cowl

NY&C Red Label

This Faux Fur Cowl by NY&C Red Label will set you apart from the pack. Its neutral print means it matches coats of all colors.

To buy: $38, nyandcompany.com.

As a Vest

Rebecca Taylor

Layer this Faux Fur Vest by Rebecca Taylor over printed dresses or pair it with jeans and a solid top for a casual, trendy look.

To buy: $350, saksfifthavenue.com.

On a Jacket

Roxy

If you don’t want to go full-out fuzzy, choose a shell with a trimmed hood, like this Reese Too Jacket by Roxy in cheery plaid fleece. Also available in royal blue plaid.

To buy: $69.50, roxy.com.

As a Hat

Bop Basics

Do Elmer Fudd proud with the Faux Fur Trapper Hat by Bop Basics, which is lined with cotton, not wool, to keep your head from feeling itchy. Leather ties dangle from the earflaps.

To buy: $98, shopbop.com.

In Boots

Report

Comfortable suede Meloni Boots by Report can be worn high or low, folded over to reveal the faux lining. Also in black, camel, and gray.

To buy: $69, zappos.com.

