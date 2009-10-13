6 Ways to Wear Faux Fur in Fall
On a Blazer
You’ll be hot―OK, warm―under the collar with this tweed Faux Fur Trim Open Blazer by Kimchi Blue at Urban Outfitters. Try it with a skirt or a pair of tailored black trousers.
To buy: $60, urbanoutfitters.com.
As a Cowl
This Faux Fur Cowl by NY&C Red Label will set you apart from the pack. Its neutral print means it matches coats of all colors.
To buy: $38, nyandcompany.com.
As a Vest
Layer this Faux Fur Vest by Rebecca Taylor over printed dresses or pair it with jeans and a solid top for a casual, trendy look.
To buy: $350, saksfifthavenue.com.
On a Jacket
If you don’t want to go full-out fuzzy, choose a shell with a trimmed hood, like this Reese Too Jacket by Roxy in cheery plaid fleece. Also available in royal blue plaid.
To buy: $69.50, roxy.com.
As a Hat
Do Elmer Fudd proud with the Faux Fur Trapper Hat by Bop Basics, which is lined with cotton, not wool, to keep your head from feeling itchy. Leather ties dangle from the earflaps.
To buy: $98, shopbop.com.
In Boots
Comfortable suede Meloni Boots by Report can be worn high or low, folded over to reveal the faux lining. Also in black, camel, and gray.
To buy: $69, zappos.com.
