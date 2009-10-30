6 Ways to Warm Up
For Smooth Skin
Splash water onto your face and then apply St. Ives Warming Scrub. The apricot-and-almond–based paste heats up on contact to help effectively buff away rough, flaky spots.
To buy: $8, drugstore.com.
For Healthier Hair
Alberto VO5 Moisturizing Hot Oil
contains amino acids, soy proteins, aloe, and panthenol to keep strands frizz-free and smooth during the dry winter months. Slip a tube into a cup of hot water for one minute, then snap off the tip and apply to damp hair. Leave on for another minute and shampoo out.
To buy: $4, walgreens.com.
For Deep Hydration
Drizzle the foaming Honey Bath from the Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Duo into a tub of warm water for a sweetly scented soak. Afterward, apply the Soufflé Body Crème, fragrant with vanilla, coconut, and almond, to keep skin hydrated and healthy with shea butter and vitamins A, C, and E.
To buy: $30, lauramercier.com.
For All-Over Warmth
Wrap yourself in the supersoft Brookstone Cotton-Bamboo Bath Robe after a hot shower or bath. Its blend of bamboo rayon and Egyptian cotton is highly absorbent and feels luxurious against skin. Available in sandstone, white, and coffee (shown).
To buy: $100, brookstone.com.
For an Inviting Scent
Spritz on the woody-floral YSL Parisienne Eau de Parfum Spray. It contains notes of tart cranberry and sweet blackberry, plus enveloping rose, violet, leather, and musk.
To buy: $39 for 1 ounce, yslbeautyus.com.
For Rosy Lips
Sweep on Girlactik Star Gloss in Ooh La La Red to softly tint lips. The sheer, non-tacky formula contains sunflower seed oil and vitamin E to moisturize and protect. Available in 12 other shades.
To buy: $15, girlactik.com.
