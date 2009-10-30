6 Ways to Warm Up

By Sarah Smith
Updated February 11, 2010
St. Ives
Turn up the heat―as in fiery makeup shades, heady scents, and cozy indulgences―to enhance your hair, skin, and more.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

For Smooth Skin

St. Ives

Splash water onto your face and then apply St. Ives Warming Scrub. The apricot-and-almond–based paste heats up on contact to help effectively buff away rough, flaky spots.

To buy: $8, drugstore.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

For Healthier Hair

Walgreens

Alberto VO5 Moisturizing Hot Oil

contains amino acids, soy proteins, aloe, and panthenol to keep strands frizz-free and smooth during the dry winter months. Slip a tube into a cup of hot water for one minute, then snap off the tip and apply to damp hair. Leave on for another minute and shampoo out.

To buy: $4, walgreens.com.

3 of 6

For Deep Hydration

Laura Mercier

Drizzle the foaming Honey Bath from the Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Duo into a tub of warm water for a sweetly scented soak. Afterward, apply the Soufflé Body Crème, fragrant with vanilla, coconut, and almond, to keep skin hydrated and healthy with shea butter and vitamins A, C, and E.

To buy: $30, lauramercier.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

For All-Over Warmth

Brookstone

Wrap yourself in the supersoft Brookstone Cotton-Bamboo Bath Robe after a hot shower or bath. Its blend of bamboo rayon and Egyptian cotton is highly absorbent and feels luxurious against skin. Available in sandstone, white, and coffee (shown).

To buy: $100, brookstone.com.

5 of 6

For an Inviting Scent

YSL Beauty

Spritz on the woody-floral YSL Parisienne Eau de Parfum Spray. It contains notes of tart cranberry and sweet blackberry, plus enveloping rose, violet, leather, and musk.

To buy: $39 for 1 ounce, yslbeautyus.com.

6 of 6

For Rosy Lips

Girlactik

Sweep on Girlactik Star Gloss in Ooh La La Red to softly tint lips. The sheer, non-tacky formula contains sunflower seed oil and vitamin E to moisturize and protect. Available in 12 other shades.

To buy: $15, girlactik.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Smith