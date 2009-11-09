8 Stylish Turtlenecks
Jennifer Lopez Textured Wool Tunic Sweater
An oversized cowl-neck in a textured acrylic-and-wool knit is a natural partner for leggings or skinny jeans. Available in three other colors.
To buy: $59, kohls.com.
Featured January 2012
BCBG Lace Turtleneck
Turn up the glamour with this allover lace top. It can look sexy with a pair of dark-wash jeans or romantic with a pleated skirt.
To buy: $98, bcbg.com.
Chico’s Tia Turtleneck Sweater
A slouchy neck and handy front pockets give a cotton-acrylic blend a relaxed yet polished feel. Available in four other colors.
To buy: from $69, chicos.com.
J. Crew Painter Turtleneck Tee in Stripe
Want to look pulled-together in minutes? Slip on this casual cotton option with gold buttons at the neckline and cleverly rendered stripes. Available in three other colors.
To buy: $30, jcrew.com.
Ann Taylor Short Sleeve Shimmer Turtleneck
A sparkly dolman-sleeved sweater gives a trendy spin to boot-cut pants or a pencil skirt.
To buy: $100, anntaylor.com.
Lilla P. Pima Model Draped Turtleneck With Elastic Waist
The unexpected silhouette of this seasonless turtleneck made of pima cotton and modal gives you a dressy look without a whole lot of effort. Available in three other colors.
To buy: $86, lillap.com.
Calvin Klein Gold Button Turtleneck
“Sleek and sophisticated” perfectly sums up this silky pick with endless pairing possibilities—try it with boot-cut jeans, wide-leg trousers, or even a voluminous skirt. Available in three other colors.
To buy: $25, calvinklein.com.
Merona Collection Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater
So indispensable, you’ll want one in every color (it’s available in seven). Wear this thin basic on its own or layer it under a tunic sweater or a sleeveless sheath dress.
To buy: $26, target.com.
