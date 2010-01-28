Valentine’s Day Gifts to Buy for Yourself

By Sarah Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
MAC Cosmetics
If the first step to loving others is to love yourself, then indulge in these pretty items for face, hair, and body.
For Lips

MAC Cosmetics

Sweep on MAC Plushglass Lipglass in Fulfilled for a creamy pink tint. Its vitamin E formula goes on sheer to flatter most skin tones and the shine lasts for hours.

To buy: $18, maccosmetics.com.

For Cheeks and Nails

Sephora

The NARS Temptation Gift Set contains both a nail polish and a shimmery blush in the brand’s best-selling shade, Orgasm, which has pink, peach, and gold flecks that instantly brighten skin for a natural-looking glow.

To buy: $30, sephora.com.

For Face

Sephora

Put on makeup like a pro with the Sephora Limited Edition I Love Sephora Brush Set. It includes lip liner, powder, eye shadow, smudger, and eyeliner brushes made from natural and synthetic bristles.

To buy: $29, sephora.com.

For Skin

Korres USA

Korres Japanese Rose Body Butter

relieves dry, flaky patches with shea butter and nourishing sunflower, almond, and avocado oils. It leaves skin smelling of sweet rosebuds.

To buy: $29, korresusa.com.

For Hair

Fekkai

Mist orange blossom-, jasmine-, and amber-scented Femme Fekkai Sensuelle Hair Spray onto strands to keep unruly ends and strays in place. It offers medium hold and is infused with silk proteins to help condition hair.

To buy: $30, fekkai.com.

For Body

Victoria Secret

Victoria’s Secret Love Rocks Eau de Parfum

combines notes of violet, peony, and jasmine with sweet plum, peach, and raspberry. Deep hints of amber, musk, and bergamot lend it warmth.

To buy: $39, victoriassecret.com.

For Brows

Tweezerman

Use Tweezerman Limited Edition Red Heart Slant Tweezers to precisely pluck brows: The angled tips securely grab and remove hair in one tug. If they ever dull, pop them in the mail back to Tweezerman for free sharpening.

To buy: $25, tweezerman.com.

