Valentine’s Day Gifts to Buy for Yourself
For Lips
Sweep on MAC Plushglass Lipglass in Fulfilled for a creamy pink tint. Its vitamin E formula goes on sheer to flatter most skin tones and the shine lasts for hours.
To buy: $18, maccosmetics.com.
For Cheeks and Nails
The NARS Temptation Gift Set contains both a nail polish and a shimmery blush in the brand’s best-selling shade, Orgasm, which has pink, peach, and gold flecks that instantly brighten skin for a natural-looking glow.
To buy: $30, sephora.com.
For Face
Put on makeup like a pro with the Sephora Limited Edition I Love Sephora Brush Set. It includes lip liner, powder, eye shadow, smudger, and eyeliner brushes made from natural and synthetic bristles.
To buy: $29, sephora.com.
For Skin
Korres Japanese Rose Body Butter
relieves dry, flaky patches with shea butter and nourishing sunflower, almond, and avocado oils. It leaves skin smelling of sweet rosebuds.
To buy: $29, korresusa.com.
For Hair
Mist orange blossom-, jasmine-, and amber-scented Femme Fekkai Sensuelle Hair Spray onto strands to keep unruly ends and strays in place. It offers medium hold and is infused with silk proteins to help condition hair.
To buy: $30, fekkai.com.
For Body
Victoria’s Secret Love Rocks Eau de Parfum
combines notes of violet, peony, and jasmine with sweet plum, peach, and raspberry. Deep hints of amber, musk, and bergamot lend it warmth.
To buy: $39, victoriassecret.com.
For Brows
Use Tweezerman Limited Edition Red Heart Slant Tweezers to precisely pluck brows: The angled tips securely grab and remove hair in one tug. If they ever dull, pop them in the mail back to Tweezerman for free sharpening.
To buy: $25, tweezerman.com.
