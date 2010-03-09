6 Time-Savers
On-the-Go Towelettes
Stock La Fresh Travel Packets for Her in your car or purse and wait for a beauty disaster to strike. No matter what happens―your shoes need shining, your glasses need cleaning, your breath needs freshening―one of these 20 different problem-solving wipes will have you covered.
To buy: $9, lafreshgroup.com.
Removable Adhesive Dots
Quickly hang lightweight artwork or reminders with GekkoDots. The clear dots peel off easily―and leave paint on the wall where it belongs―so you can use them over and over.
To buy: $5 for 12, gekkodots.com.
Book Recommendations
Reading blurbs on the backs of books is fun, sure, but you might have to skim a lot of summaries to find one that suits your fancy. Instead, head to BookSeer.com and type in the title of the book you last read and loved, and the site delivers a list of suggestions based on information compiled from Amazon, LibraryThing, and BookArmy.
Ergonomic Mouse Pads
If all of that clicking and sliding has left your hand and wrist worse for the wear, stick Pad ‘N Click cushions onto your computer mouse. The gel pads create a more ergonomic design―and maybe eliminate the need for a doctor appointment.
To buy: $5, amazon.com.
Dual Viewer Camera
No more redoing self-portraits because your entire head didn’t make it into the frame. The 12.2-megapixel Samsung TL225 camera has a viewer on the front; just adjust the camera until your desired shot appears in the screen.
To buy: $289, amazon.com.
Jewelry Cleaner
Instead of sending your accessories to the jeweler for polishing, press Cyber Clean putty onto jewelry to attract dirt and dust. Then apply it to your keyboard, your cell phone, your TV remote control, and, well, pretty much anything with a hard-to-reach nook or cranny.
To buy: $8, thinkgeek.com.
