6 Time-Savers

By Sharon Tanenbaum
Updated March 10, 2010
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
La Fresh Group
Real Simple's mission, through its ten years, has been to simplify your life with smart shortcuts―like these finds.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

On-the-Go Towelettes

La Fresh Group

Stock La Fresh Travel Packets for Her in your car or purse and wait for a beauty disaster to strike. No matter what happens―your shoes need shining, your glasses need cleaning, your breath needs freshening―one of these 20 different problem-solving wipes will have you covered.

To buy: $9, lafreshgroup.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Removable Adhesive Dots

GekkoDots

Quickly hang lightweight artwork or reminders with GekkoDots. The clear dots peel off easily―and leave paint on the wall where it belongs―so you can use them over and over.

To buy: $5 for 12, gekkodots.com.

3 of 6

Book Recommendations

BookSeer.com

Reading blurbs on the backs of books is fun, sure, but you might have to skim a lot of summaries to find one that suits your fancy. Instead, head to BookSeer.com and type in the title of the book you last read and loved, and the site delivers a list of suggestions based on information compiled from Amazon, LibraryThing, and BookArmy.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Ergonomic Mouse Pads

Amazon

If all of that clicking and sliding has left your hand and wrist worse for the wear, stick Pad ‘N Click cushions onto your computer mouse. The gel pads create a more ergonomic design―and maybe eliminate the need for a doctor appointment.

To buy: $5, amazon.com.

5 of 6

Dual Viewer Camera

Amazon

No more redoing self-portraits because your entire head didn’t make it into the frame. The 12.2-megapixel Samsung TL225 camera has a viewer on the front; just adjust the camera until your desired shot appears in the screen.

To buy: $289, amazon.com.

6 of 6

Jewelry Cleaner

Think Geek

Instead of sending your accessories to the jeweler for polishing, press Cyber Clean putty onto jewelry to attract dirt and dust. Then apply it to your keyboard, your cell phone, your TV remote control, and, well, pretty much anything with a hard-to-reach nook or cranny.

To buy: $8, thinkgeek.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sharon Tanenbaum