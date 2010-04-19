6 Time-Savers
Farmers’ Market Locator
Take advantage of the spring bounty in your area with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers’ Market Search. Simply enter your city and state and the site searches its comprehensive directory of markets across the country.
Pet Place Mats
If Fido has a ruff time getting kibble into his mouth, slip a Chilewich Pet Mat under his bowls. Made of the company’s signature vinyl basketweave, the easy-to-clean mat catches anything he can dish out. Available in five colors.
To buy: $35, chilewich.com.
Hotel Search Engine
Search for rates at Hotelicopter.com. The site scours more than 30 search engines and hotel-chain sites so you get the best published deal on the Internet.
Multi-Use Dock
The sleek silver Griffin Simpli recharges your iPhone or iPod as it syncs to your computer, reads camera cards, and adapts devices with USB cables.
To buy: $70, griffintechnology.com.
Home Video Site
Upload your HD videos to Vimeo.com, a free site that allows you to share private videos with a select group (say, your family or friends) and watch and “like” other people’s public videos. True film buffs can pay $60 a year for the opportunity to upload more than the 500 MB–per-week video file cap.
Sleek Accordion Folder
Organize bills, paperwork, and more (like glove compartment overflow) in the new Kolo Rivoli. Made of archival paper, the cloth-covered folder features seven tabbed pockets and a window in the front to neatly house a label or a photograph. Available in four colors.
To buy: $35, kolo.com.
