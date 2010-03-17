6 Time-Savers

You were on a spring-cleaning streak and now have a few piles of outgrown clothing (good for you!). Sign up at kids.thredup.com a Netflix for children’s clothes, and exchange the duds with other parents around the country. Membership is free, but you do pay shipping and handling, which runs about $13 per box. If the idea of swapping with a total stranger isn’t your bag, set up an account so you trade just with friends. Sign up now for an invite-only free trial using promo code REALSIMPLE and exchange one box of clothing for free.



