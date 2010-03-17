6 Time-Savers
Magazine Storage
After you’ve finished your magazines, stow them neatly in Old News by Creatables, a chic carrier made from excess felt used to build indoor tennis courts. When it’s full, tote it to the recycling bin, and dump. Available in green or red.
To buy: $65, creatables.bigcartel.com.
Specialty Online Retailer
Full-busted gals can breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to Carissarose.com, which offers dresses and shirts that won’t gap or pull (like the Hannah shirt, shown). Before purchasing, be sure to consult the cheeky size chart that fine-tunes the usual small-medium-and-large system with “well endowed” and “really endowed.”
Shopping Search Engine
For all the perks of shopping online (browsing in your pajamas, avoiding the parking lot), there are drawbacks―primarily finding exactly what you want from a seemingly endless choice of sites. The solution? Flit.com, where you can enter precise search terms (say, “blue peep-toe espadrille”), and then flit through the targeted results from one online retailer (like DSW or Piperlime) to the next.
Travel Bottles
Those TSA-friendly bottles are great for saving space in your carry-on, but it can be tough to get product out. Instead, invest in silicone GoToob Bottles by Humangear, which bend every which way, making it easier to squeeze out the goop inside.
To buy: starting at $18 for three, dailygrommet.com.
Group Gift Registry
No one wants to be the assigned money collector for the group gift. That’s why there’s eDivvy.com. Choose the intended gift from top retailers like Macy’s and Amazon, then send out the link to friends so they can contribute money electronically. When enough funds are raised, the gift is sent directly to the recipient. Getting married? Create your own custom registry on the site.
Kids’ Clothing Swap Site
You were on a spring-cleaning streak and now have a few piles of outgrown clothing (good for you!). Sign up at kids.thredup.com a Netflix for children’s clothes, and exchange the duds with other parents around the country. Membership is free, but you do pay shipping and handling, which runs about $13 per box. If the idea of swapping with a total stranger isn’t your bag, set up an account so you trade just with friends. Sign up now for an invite-only free trial using promo code REALSIMPLE and exchange one box of clothing for free.
See all Daily Finds from this month