6 Time-Savers
Super Stain Remover
Just in time for softball season comes OxiClean Max Force Gel Stick Pre-Treater. The four-in-one stain fighter wipes out grass, dirt, blood, and grease. And whatever else your kids might throw at you.
To buy: $4, at drugstores. (Print this coupon for 75 cents off.)
On-the-Go Phone Charger
Never get caught with a dead battery again. Just charge the Energizer Energistick, clip it onto your key chain, and plug into your phone for up to 30 hours of talk time.
To buy: $18, amazon.com.
At-Home Personal Trainer
Like it or not, swimsuit season is upon us. The RevAbs DVD series from trainer Brett Hoebel, who created this shoulder routine for Real Simple, features a 90-day program including 30- to 45-minute workouts and nutrition tips.
To buy: $80, beachbody.com.
Drinkable Vitamins
With its new Bone Health Formula, Emergen-C does a body good. In addition to B vitamins and antioxidants, the dissolvable powder is chock-full of vitamins C, D3, and calcium to help promote and maintain bone growth and strength.
To buy: $18, amazon.com.
Combo Case
Give your shoulders a rest from lugging that 10-pound purse (what is in there, anyway?). The Smrtcase lets you carry only the essentials—your iPhone or Blackberry and up to three credit cards and IDs, which snap into an easily accessible slot. Available in three or four colors, depending on the style.
To buy: $30, smrtcase.com.
Easy-to-Clean Pet Bed
Fill the Molly Mutt Dog Duvet with extra blankets or sheets (or a pet pillow, if you have one) to make a Fido-friendly mattress. When it’s time for a bath, unzip the cotton cover and toss into the machine. Also available for cats.
To buy: $38, mollymutt.com.
