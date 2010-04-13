6 Time-Savers

No need to call the closest geek to set up your wireless connection. Choose one of three Belkin Wireless Routers that offer an easy setup tailored to your needs. The Surf gives you Internet access anywhere in your house; the Share allows you to distribute photos and files with other computers in your network; and the Play gives you access to games, music, videos, and Internet. Just insert your desired CD, press OK, and start surfing.



To buy: $50, belkin.com.



See all Daily Finds from this month