6 Time-Savers
Quick-Drying Sponge
The humble sponge gets a makeover with one simple but brilliant tweak: a clever arched shape. The Full Circle Scoop Sponge dries in no time and is biodegradable, to boot.
To buy: $4 for two, delight.com.
Universal Remote
Somehow turning on the television has become a three-remote process (one for the TV, one for the cable box, and one for, well, you’re not sure). Enter the Logitech Harmony 300. Just program the remote online and press one button to watch TV.
To buy: $50, logitech.com.
Expandable Bags
Problem: You remembered your reusable grocery bag (good for you), but you need a few extra. Solution: The two-bags-in-one Sacs of Life. Unfold one bag and find an extra one inside a pouch. The Smartshopper unzips to become two shopping bags, while the Insulator 3 turns into an insulated bag plus two shoppers.
To buy: From $10, sacsoflife.com.
Instant Coffee
Starbucks’ VIA Ready Brew lets you enjoy a (good) cup of coffee without the hassle of measuring and waiting. Just add water to an on-the-go pack. Available in Colombia, Italian Roast, and Decaf.
To buy: $10 to $11 for 12 servings, starbucksstore.com.
Therapy Balls
Get rid of pains in the neck (or lower back or feet) with a Yoga Tune Up Therapy Ball System. Choose the kit that covers your ailment, then follow along with the CD, completing moves with the included massage balls.
To buy: $20 for CD and balls, yogatuneup.com.
Foolproof Router
No need to call the closest geek to set up your wireless connection. Choose one of three Belkin Wireless Routers that offer an easy setup tailored to your needs. The Surf gives you Internet access anywhere in your house; the Share allows you to distribute photos and files with other computers in your network; and the Play gives you access to games, music, videos, and Internet. Just insert your desired CD, press OK, and start surfing.
To buy: $50, belkin.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month