5 Things to Make Back-to-School Week Less Stressful
To Get the Kids Up
On sluggish mornings, pump a CD to get kids moving, managing their time, and out the door: Tell them that by the time track four finishes, breakfast should be eaten and they should be headed upstairs for teeth brushing. One album to try: Jerzy the Giant, a collection of 16 fun family-friendly songs from the band The Terrible Twos, featuring lead singer Matt Pryor of the rock group the New Amsterdams.
To Get Them Dressed
How is your little one feeling today? Let her express it on a cotton T-shirt that comes with detachable letters, numbers, and symbols she can stick on a black bubble. Choose red, green, white, or pink shirts. (For children ages 4 and up.)
To Get Them to Do Their Homework
While you type on your laptop, your munchkin can do math problems on his own lap desk. Choose one of nine designs, set the comfy bean bag bottom on his little lap, and place a cup of juice in the built-in holder.
To Get Them Clean
After a long day at their new desks, they can scrub off in the tub with Crayola 3D Soap Paints. The five tubes of primary colors will make them feel like they’re back in art class―only cleaner.
To Get Them to Sleep
Promise to read him My Very Own Name and he may actually want to hit the sack. The custom hardcover storybook features different animals spelling your child’s name one letter at a time (an ostrich brings an O, and so on) until they’ve created the perfect name. The book comes with an illustrated encyclopedia of 61 animals.
