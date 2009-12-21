7 Terrific Tablecloths

By Kelley Carter and Allegra Muzzillo
Updated August 29, 2014
WorldMarket
Dress your table with one of these fabrics for instant ambiance.
Tree of Life Tablecloth by World Market

WorldMarket

Featuring a lively botanical print of interlaced creepers and lush blossoms, this greenish-yellow cotton tablecloth brings a welcome dose of spring to wintertime gatherings.

To buy: from $30, worldmarket.com.

Festival Tablecloth by Sferra

Sferra Linens

The lovely hand-hemstitched border adds an elegant touch to this machine washable linen cover. In 17 colors, including sage (shown).

To buy: from $70, sferralinens.com.

Katryn Tablecloth by Missoni Home

Missoni Home

This water- and stain-resistant cotton percale cloth comes in three color variations, including No. 132 (shown). Spring for the contrasting striped napkins for a fully put-together table.

To buy: Unfortunately, this product is no longer available, but find similar products at neimanmarcus.com.

Ambre Tablecloth by Gracious Home

Gracious Home

Spread out this aubergine linen with delicate spiral embroidery to impress guests.

To buy: from $320, gracioushome.com.

Porter Tablecloth by Unison Home

Unison Home

The preppy pinstripes on this linen-and-organic cotton cloth complement classic―and contemporary―tablescapes. In midnight, silver, and moss (shown).

To buy: from $50, unisonhome.com.

Ivory Veneto Tablecloth by Caspari

Caspari Online

A reprint of an original design by renowned Spanish fashion designer Mariano Fortuny, this reusable table dressing is made of machine washable non-woven paper.

To buy: $85, casparionline.com.

Red Dots Tablecloth by Plover Organic

Plover Organic

The cheery candy-cane hued pattern on this organic cotton twill fabric is block-printed by hand.

To buy: from $88, store.ploverorganic.com.

