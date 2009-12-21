7 Terrific Tablecloths
Tree of Life Tablecloth by World Market
Featuring a lively botanical print of interlaced creepers and lush blossoms, this greenish-yellow cotton tablecloth brings a welcome dose of spring to wintertime gatherings.
To buy: from $30, worldmarket.com.
Festival Tablecloth by Sferra
The lovely hand-hemstitched border adds an elegant touch to this machine washable linen cover. In 17 colors, including sage (shown).
To buy: from $70, sferralinens.com.
Katryn Tablecloth by Missoni Home
This water- and stain-resistant cotton percale cloth comes in three color variations, including No. 132 (shown). Spring for the contrasting striped napkins for a fully put-together table.
To buy: Unfortunately, this product is no longer available, but find similar products at neimanmarcus.com.
Ambre Tablecloth by Gracious Home
Spread out this aubergine linen with delicate spiral embroidery to impress guests.
To buy: from $320, gracioushome.com.
Porter Tablecloth by Unison Home
The preppy pinstripes on this linen-and-organic cotton cloth complement classic―and contemporary―tablescapes. In midnight, silver, and moss (shown).
To buy: from $50, unisonhome.com.
Ivory Veneto Tablecloth by Caspari
A reprint of an original design by renowned Spanish fashion designer Mariano Fortuny, this reusable table dressing is made of machine washable non-woven paper.
To buy: $85, casparionline.com.
Red Dots Tablecloth by Plover Organic
The cheery candy-cane hued pattern on this organic cotton twill fabric is block-printed by hand.
To buy: from $88, store.ploverorganic.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month