The Tastiest Fall Fruits and Vegetables
Apples
Look for apples that are firm, brightly colored, and free of bruises. The skin should be clean and shiny; a dull finish indicates the fruit may be past its prime. Refrigerate apples up to two weeks. (At room temperature, they ripen too quickly and become mealy. Watch this video on how to store apples.) The fruit is delicious raw, of course. Apples are also good baked in pies, roasted, and sautéed.
Broccoli
Choose broccoli with firm, tight dark green florets. The stalks should be slightly lighter in color. Yellowing broccoli is old and will taste overly strong; a whitish stalk will be tough and woody. Refrigerate broccoli in a plastic bag up to five days. Separate the head into florets to encourage even cooking. Peel and slice the stems and cook them along with the florets. Broccoli is best roasted, sautéed, steamed, or blanched.
Brussels Sprouts
Look for firm, small compact heads that are bright green and free of blemishes. Avoid those that feel puffy or light for their size. Refrigerate Brussels sprouts in a plastic bag up to five days. They are delicious roasted, sautéed, or blanched. Tender young sprouts can be thinly sliced and served raw in slaws.
Butternut Squash
Cauliflower
Choose cauliflower with compact, creamy white florets and bright green leaves. Old cauliflower has a yellowish tinge and tiny black mold spots. Refrigerate cauliflower in a plastic bag up to five days. Before cooking, remove the core and separate the cauliflower into florets. Cauliflower can be blanched, steamed, or roasted. Served raw, it is a lively addition to a platter of crudités.
Grapes
Look for grapes that are plump, unblemished, and firmly attached to a flexible stem. Ripe white and green grapes should have a yellowish cast; red and purple ones should have no green. Refrigerate grapes in a ventilated plastic bag up to one week. (They will shrivel, and even start to ferment, at room temperature.) Many grapes are treated with insecticide, so they should be washed thoroughly just before serving.
Mushrooms
Pears
Potatoes
Choose firm, smooth potatoes with few eyes. Avoid those with green patches―a sign of prolonged exposure to light. The discolored spots taste bitter and are toxic if eaten in large quantities. Remove potatoes from any plastic packaging before storing them in a well-ventilated, cool, dark place for up to two weeks. Peeled potatoes turn brown when exposed to air, so prepare them just before use.
Sweet Potatoes
Look for small to medium sweet potatoes. (Large ones can be tough.) Their skins should be smooth and evenly colored. Remove sweet potatoes from any plastic packaging before storing them in a well-ventilated, cool, dark place up to two weeks.