The Tastiest Fall Fruits and Vegetables

Look for apples that are firm, brightly colored, and free of bruises. The skin should be clean and shiny; a dull finish indicates the fruit may be past its prime. Refrigerate apples up to two weeks. (At room temperature, they ripen too quickly and become mealy. Watch this video on how to store apples.) The fruit is delicious raw, of course. Apples are also good baked in pies, roasted, and sautéed.





