7 Striking Wall Clocks

By Allegra Muzzillo
Updated August 29, 2014
Unica Home
Not enough minutes in the day to shop? Order one of these eight timepieces.
Kitchen Clock by Michael Graves for Alessi

Unica Home

Watch time fly by (literally) with every pass of the iconic designer’s cute hour- and minute-hand songbirds. In four colors, including dark blue (shown).

To buy: $125, unicahome.com.

Clock by China Cabinet

Anthropologie

Because it’s fashioned from a vintage ceramic dessert plate, every one of these toothsome time-tellers is slightly different. Clever painted-on hash mark numerals help make things more exact.

To buy: $128, anthropologie.com.

Metro Wall Clock by Newgate Metro

Conran USA

Deceptively large (17-inches wide) and glossy, this acrylic ticker is dripping with Art-Deco appeal.

To buy: $115, conranusa.com.

Omar the Owl Clock by George Nelson

Design within Reach

Originally developed in 1965, this kid-friendly metal-and-wood reissue is part of the renowned designer’s whimsical Zootimer series. (See also Fernando the Fish and Talulah the Toucan.) Battery included.

To buy: $150, dwr.com.

Photoart Clock by Sativa Turner

Umbra

Whether you choose to completely fill in the lines or leave part of it undone, this charming paint-by-number botanical brings out the Monet in even the most unlikely of artistes. Includes brush, paint, and instructions.

To buy: $110, umbra.com.

Mirrored Wall Clock by Z Gallerie

Z Gallerie

With slivers for hands and convex disc-like indentations for hours, this über-contemporary clock is totally cutting-edge―in a Matrix sort of way.

To buy: $60, zgallerie.com.

Ball Clock by George Nelson

Walmart

Based on a 61-year-old sketch by designer Nelson, this fun classic has been reproduced by Kirch & Co. in wood, metal, and zinc alloy.

To buy: $106, walmart.com.

