7 Striking Wall Clocks
Kitchen Clock by Michael Graves for Alessi
Watch time fly by (literally) with every pass of the iconic designer’s cute hour- and minute-hand songbirds. In four colors, including dark blue (shown).
To buy: $125, unicahome.com.
Clock by China Cabinet
Because it’s fashioned from a vintage ceramic dessert plate, every one of these toothsome time-tellers is slightly different. Clever painted-on hash mark numerals help make things more exact.
To buy: $128, anthropologie.com.
Metro Wall Clock by Newgate Metro
Deceptively large (17-inches wide) and glossy, this acrylic ticker is dripping with Art-Deco appeal.
To buy: $115, conranusa.com.
Omar the Owl Clock by George Nelson
Originally developed in 1965, this kid-friendly metal-and-wood reissue is part of the renowned designer’s whimsical Zootimer series. (See also Fernando the Fish and Talulah the Toucan.) Battery included.
To buy: $150, dwr.com.
Photoart Clock by Sativa Turner
Whether you choose to completely fill in the lines or leave part of it undone, this charming paint-by-number botanical brings out the Monet in even the most unlikely of artistes. Includes brush, paint, and instructions.
To buy: $110, umbra.com.
Mirrored Wall Clock by Z Gallerie
With slivers for hands and convex disc-like indentations for hours, this über-contemporary clock is totally cutting-edge―in a Matrix sort of way.
To buy: $60, zgallerie.com.
Ball Clock by George Nelson
Based on a 61-year-old sketch by designer Nelson, this fun classic has been reproduced by Kirch & Co. in wood, metal, and zinc alloy.
To buy: $106, walmart.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month