7 Stay-Put Makeup Essentials
To Prep Oily Skin
Sweep oil-free CoverFX Clear Prep FX onto a clean face to minimize the appearance of pores and mattify skin. Bonus: Its gel-like formula contains acne-fighting ingredients to help treat breakouts.
To buy: $39, sephora.com.
To Prep Dry Skin
Just a dollop of Stila Hydrating Primer SPF 15 locks foundation in place, protects against damaging UV rays, and keeps skin moisturized, thanks to time-released hyaluronic acid.
To buy: $34, stilacosmetics.com.
To Keep Imperfections Covered
Rich, creamy Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Concealer SPF 10 masks dark circles and blemishes for up to 15 hours, all without feeling too heavy on your skin. Available in six shades.
To buy: $20, esteelauder.com.
For a Beautiful Bronze
Too Faced Aqua Bunny imparts a sun-kissed glow that lasts through nightfall. This waterproof, cream-to-powder bronzer smoothes on effortlessly and contains vitamin E and aloe vera to soothe skin.
To buy: $28, sephora.com.
For Locked-in Liner
The waterproof Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen, available in six colors, has the intense pigment and long-lasting wear of a liquid liner, but it’s easier to apply—meaning you’ll get that smooth, seamless line every time.
To buy: $14, target.com.
For (All-Weather) Dramatic Lashes
Comb Benefit BadGal Waterproof Mascara through lashes to deposit smudge-proof, pitch-black color. The skinny brush coats, plumps, and curls even the thinnest lashes.
To buy: $19, benefitcosmetics.com.
To Keep It All in Place
When you’re finished applying makeup, spritz on Makeup Forever Mist & Fix to finish your look. It’s alcohol-free, so it won’t dry your skin, and contains marine algae extracts to help block out irritants.
To buy: $27, sephora.com.
