7 Stay-Put Makeup Essentials

By Sarah Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Clear Prep
Keep makeup looking fresh–come rain, sweat, or humidity–with budge-proof products.
To Prep Oily Skin

Clear Prep

Sweep oil-free CoverFX Clear Prep FX onto a clean face to minimize the appearance of pores and mattify skin. Bonus: Its gel-like formula contains acne-fighting ingredients to help treat breakouts.

Real Simple is giving away five CoverFX Clear Prep FX primers as part of our April Value Sweeps. Enter here for a chance to win one of the masks and a grand prize of $1,750.

To buy: $39, sephora.com.

To Prep Dry Skin

Stila Cosmetics

Just a dollop of Stila Hydrating Primer SPF 15 locks foundation in place, protects against damaging UV rays, and keeps skin moisturized, thanks to time-released hyaluronic acid.

To buy: $34, stilacosmetics.com.

To Keep Imperfections Covered

Estée Lauder

Rich, creamy Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Concealer SPF 10 masks dark circles and blemishes for up to 15 hours, all without feeling too heavy on your skin. Available in six shades.

To buy: $20, esteelauder.com.

For a Beautiful Bronze

Too Faced

Too Faced Aqua Bunny imparts a sun-kissed glow that lasts through nightfall. This waterproof, cream-to-powder bronzer smoothes on effortlessly and contains vitamin E and aloe vera to soothe skin.

To buy: $28, sephora.com.

For Locked-in Liner

Target

The waterproof Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen, available in six colors, has the intense pigment and long-lasting wear of a liquid liner, but it’s easier to apply—meaning you’ll get that smooth, seamless line every time.

To buy: $14, target.com.

For (All-Weather) Dramatic Lashes

Benefit

Comb Benefit BadGal Waterproof Mascara through lashes to deposit smudge-proof, pitch-black color. The skinny brush coats, plumps, and curls even the thinnest lashes.

To buy: $19, benefitcosmetics.com.

To Keep It All in Place

Makeup Forever

When you’re finished applying makeup, spritz on Makeup Forever Mist & Fix to finish your look. It’s alcohol-free, so it won’t dry your skin, and contains marine algae extracts to help block out irritants.

To buy: $27, sephora.com.

