6 Statement Earrings
Tulum Shrunken Pendant Earrings by Kate Spade
Inspired by treasures unearthed in the Mayan ruins, these 14-karat gold-filled stunners won’t get lost when worn above any outfit, even a simple black sheath dress. They arrive packaged in a sweet gilded hat box―perfect for gift-giving.
To buy: $56, katespade.com.
African Rock Crystal Earrings by Nest
When you slip on these danglers, prepare for a chain reaction: The crystals catch the light.
To buy: $125, neimanmarcus.com.
Beaded Flower Dangle Earrings by Target
No garden variety earrings, this pair features nickel-free metal backs, coral resin beads, and leverback closures so you’ll never lose one.
To buy: $20, target.com.
Gilded Cradle Earrings by Anthropologie
Feeling blue? Hook on these 14-karat gold-filled teardrops with cascading topaz and quartz gems for an instant mood boost.
To buy: $98, anthropologie.com.
Circle Coin Earrings by Cara Accessories
Put your money where your lobes are. Wear coin clusters swaying from gold-tone rings as a nice change from plain hoops.
To buy: $48, bloomingdales.com.
Turkish Delight Coin Earrings by Erickson Beamon
These chandeliers demand an up-do (or a ponytail, at least). Decorated with multicolored Swarovski crystals, silver-tone coins, and leather, they complement bright, summery dresses.
To buy: $365, net-a-porter.com.
