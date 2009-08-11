6 Statement Earrings

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 12, 2009
Kate Spade
One little accessory can make a big impact on an outfit.
Tulum Shrunken Pendant Earrings by Kate Spade

Kate Spade

Inspired by treasures unearthed in the Mayan ruins, these 14-karat gold-filled stunners won’t get lost when worn above any outfit, even a simple black sheath dress. They arrive packaged in a sweet gilded hat box―perfect for gift-giving.

To buy: $56, katespade.com.

African Rock Crystal Earrings by Nest

Nest

When you slip on these danglers, prepare for a chain reaction: The crystals catch the light.

To buy: $125, neimanmarcus.com.

Beaded Flower Dangle Earrings by Target

Target

No garden variety earrings, this pair features nickel-free metal backs, coral resin beads, and leverback closures so you’ll never lose one.

To buy: $20, target.com.

Gilded Cradle Earrings by Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Feeling blue? Hook on these 14-karat gold-filled teardrops with cascading topaz and quartz gems for an instant mood boost.

To buy: $98, anthropologie.com.

Circle Coin Earrings by Cara Accessories

Bloomingdales

Put your money where your lobes are. Wear coin clusters swaying from gold-tone rings as a nice change from plain hoops.

To buy: $48, bloomingdales.com.

Turkish Delight Coin Earrings by Erickson Beamon

Erickson Beamon

These chandeliers demand an up-do (or a ponytail, at least). Decorated with multicolored Swarovski crystals, silver-tone coins, and leather, they complement bright, summery dresses.

To buy: $365, net-a-porter.com.

By Elinor Smith