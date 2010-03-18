7 Spring Makeup and Beauty Products
For Your Feet
Essie’s Sure Shot is glossy and long-wearing—the ideal match for any sandal or open-toe shoe.
To buy: $8, essie.com.
For Sheer Lip Color
It may look bold, but Fresh’s Sugar Passion Tinted Lip Treatment SPF15 gives your pout a natural effect. It can even dual as a cheek stain when you’re looking to travel light.
To buy: $22.50, fresh.com.
For Soft-Looking Lids
Yves Saint Laurent’s 5 Colour Harmony for Eyes adds a bright touch to your look. The Jordan-almond shades go on sheer, but you can build layers to increase their intensity. Try a touch of color at the inner corners of your eyes to perk up your face when you look tired.
To buy: $56, sephora.com.
For a Healthy Glow
Get sun-kissed cheeks with Benefit’s Hervana blush. The combination of four soft pink hues—a range of bright and muted tones–create just the right amount of rosiness on any complexion.
To buy: $28, benefitcosmetics.com.
For Pretty Fingers
Adorn your nails with Deborah Lippmann’s glittery sea-inspired shade, Mermaid’s Dream. To get the most sparkle, apply two coats of color.
To buy: $18, lippmanncollection.stores.yahoo.net.
For Defined Eyes
Once your complexion has a little (faux) color, try switching from black liner to Stila’s Glitter Eye Liner in Shimmering Bronze. The pearly copper sheens subtly on your lids to make your eyes stand out.
To buy: $16, sephora.com.
For Your Hair
Dress up a ponytail or sweep bangs off to the side with Untamed Petals’ Emma Floral clip. Custom-made of hand-cut silk petals, it adds an instant shot of chicness to any look.
To buy: $68, untamedpetals.bigcartel.com.
