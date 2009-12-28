Festive Bubblies for $20 and Under
Pacific Rim White Flowers Sparkling Riesling
Surprisingly juicy and full-bodied. This pick’s lip-smacking flavors of spiced Granny Smith apple, lemon, and dried apricot will restore hope in anyone disappointed by one too many encounters with a wimpy sparkling wine.
To buy: $16, amazon.com.
Cavit Lunetta Prosecco
Crisp and easy-drinking, this has fresh peachy flavors and a sassy effervescence that make it appropriate for everything from an intimate night Ã deux to a wild New Year’s Bash.
To buy: $12, wine.com.
Greg Norman Estates Sparkling
With its persistent fizz and tropical notes, this winner from Greg Norman (yes, the golfer) is a party in a bottle. Notes of lush mango and zingy grapefruit give it a wild streak; a creamy smoothness and biscuity finish keep things classy.
To buy: $20, wine.com.
Vega Barcelona Cava Brut Reserva
Stop and savor this Spanish gem: The longer you drink it, the more its wonderful, complex flavors of slate, yellow pears, and buttery pie crust are revealed.
To buy: $15, misterwrightfinewines.com.
Mionetto Prosecco Brut
A well-balanced, gulpable bottle of bubbly that works beautifully with an array of holiday party favorites—think cured meats, cheeses, olives, and smoked fish.
To buy: $12, wine.com.
Mumm Napa Brut Prestige
Brimming with honey and melon (along with tasty hints of fig and vanilla), this silky pick has graceful bubbles and a subtle elegance. It’s as great with oysters as it is with egg rolls.
To buy: $19, wine.com.
Marquis de la Tour Brut Rose
This gorgeous French import goes with almost anything: Ripe notes of strawberries and freshly baked peaches make it a natural foil for zesty shrimp cocktail and spicy chicken satay. Bright acid notes cut through the richness of potato chips, pigs in blankets, and vanilla cake.
To buy: $11, winechateau.com.
Zardetto Prosecco Brut
This Italian sparkler is a crowd-pleaser. Fresh and lively with just a hint of sweetness, it has a fruity taste and a tangy, slightly mineral finish. It goes as well with prosciutto and oil-cured olives as it does with takeout Thai.
To buy: $14, wine.com.
Poema Cava Brut
The Spanish vintage has an Old World soul: You can taste the stony soil in its tiny bubbles, but they’re wrapped in green apple, bright lemon, and white peach flavors. Made in the expensive Champagne tradition (the second fermentation that produces the bubbles happens right in the bottle, not a big tank), Cava is the real deal. Serve it with these festive Spanish appetizers.
To buy: $11, wine.com.
Gruet Blanc de Noirs
- This delicious pale pink wine from New Mexico(!), dances with the flavors of wild strawberries, bright cherries, and creamy citrus. Grapefruit and intriguing herbs give it a tiny edge, making it a lively match for hors d’oeuvres like chicken skewers and baked Camembert.
- To buy: $14, astorwines.com.
Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Noirs
From Sonoma, California and packed with notes of tart red raspberry and cranberries, this blanc de noirs does well by everything from glazed ham to roast beef.
To buy: $20, binnys.com.
Charles de Fere Cuvee Jean-Louis Blanc de Blancs Brut
- A great breakfast bubbly should be inexpensive enough to mix with a splash of OJ but tasty enough to sip on its own. This one fills the bill with notes of apples, zippy lemon, and lush melon. A happy match for scrambled eggs in any form.
- To buy: $15, grandwinecellar.com.
Bouvet Signature Brut
A lovely and herbaceous French sparkler, this dazzles with the delicate flavors of Golden Delicious apple, Bosc pear and ginger. Pinpoint bubbles and a toasty finish prove that happiness can be had at a modest price.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.