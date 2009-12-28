Festive Bubblies for $20 and Under

The Spanish vintage has an Old World soul: You can taste the stony soil in its tiny bubbles, but they’re wrapped in green apple, bright lemon, and white peach flavors. Made in the expensive Champagne tradition (the second fermentation that produces the bubbles happens right in the bottle, not a big tank), Cava is the real deal. Serve it with these festive Spanish appetizers.



To buy: $11, wine.com.