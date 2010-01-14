7 Space Heaters
DeLonghi HHP 1500 Mica Heater
Mount it on the wall, wheel it around, or roll it out of the way. This heater features a self-regulating thermostat so it won’t overheat.
To buy: $90, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Optimus H-5210 Infrared Quartz Radiant Heater
Ideal for warming up an office cubicle, small bedroom or half-bath, this electronic has a protective casing that stays cool while the power is on and an automatic shutoff switch that engages in the event of a tip-over.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
The Sharper Image Tabletop Ceramic Heater
This powerful little machine is designed to sit on a countertop and has a ceramic element that emits warm air in multiple directions―so you won’t have to stay still to keep toasty.
To buy: $60, sharperimage.com.
Honeywell Cool Touch Whole Room Heater
This large-scale model silently heats up a big space two times faster than a traditional built-in radiator. A heat indicator lets you know when the grille is hot.
To buy: $70, bestbuy.com.
Cozy Legs Radiant Heater Panel
Good news for those with perpetually cold feet: This system, which can be mounted on a wall or under a desk, directs radiant heat directly toward your legs.
To buy: $60, target.com.
Lasko Cyclonic Ceramic Heater
The ceramic element evenly circulates warm air in even the draftiest spaces while a seven-hour timer ensures you don’t frivolously burn up energy.
To buy: $80, sears.com.
Solaris Oil-Filled Radiator
An update on an old classic. Oil-filled but completely odorless, this heater has tiny built-in fans that push out warmth―even while the oil heats up. No refills necessary.
To buy: $139, gaiam.com.
