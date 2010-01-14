7 Space Heaters

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
DeLonghi
You’re getting warmer! Let one of these seven hot systems help.
DeLonghi HHP 1500 Mica Heater

DeLonghi

Mount it on the wall, wheel it around, or roll it out of the way. This heater features a self-regulating thermostat so it won’t overheat.

To buy: $90, bedbathandbeyond.com.

Optimus H-5210 Infrared Quartz Radiant Heater

Optimus

Ideal for warming up an office cubicle, small bedroom or half-bath, this electronic has a protective casing that stays cool while the power is on and an automatic shutoff switch that engages in the event of a tip-over.

To buy: $30, amazon.com.

The Sharper Image Tabletop Ceramic Heater

The Sharper Image

This powerful little machine is designed to sit on a countertop and has a ceramic element that emits warm air in multiple directions―so you won’t have to stay still to keep toasty.

To buy: $60, sharperimage.com.

Honeywell Cool Touch Whole Room Heater

Honeywell

This large-scale model silently heats up a big space two times faster than a traditional built-in radiator. A heat indicator lets you know when the grille is hot.

To buy: $70, bestbuy.com.

Cozy Legs Radiant Heater Panel

Cozy Legs Heaters

Good news for those with perpetually cold feet: This system, which can be mounted on a wall or under a desk, directs radiant heat directly toward your legs.

To buy: $60, target.com.

Lasko Cyclonic Ceramic Heater

Lasko Products

The ceramic element evenly circulates warm air in even the draftiest spaces while a seven-hour timer ensures you don’t frivolously burn up energy.

To buy: $80, sears.com.

Solaris Oil-Filled Radiator

DeLonghi

An update on an old classic. Oil-filled but completely odorless, this heater has tiny built-in fans that push out warmth―even while the oil heats up. No refills necessary.

To buy: $139, gaiam.com.

