Snow Gear
Downlight Vest by Eddie Bauer
Perfect for those who tend to get overheated while active outdoors, the water-resistant goose down vest has a ripstop shell and packs down into its own pocket. Available in black, wildflower, and mulberry (shown).
To buy: $129, eddiebauer.com.
Abby II Boots by The North Face
Cute with jeans and ski pants, these shearling-lined boots are made of water-resistant suede and nubuck. Available in espresso and black (shown).
To buy: $165, bloomingdales.com.
Capilene 3 Crew by Patagonia
Soft and breathable, this lightweight base layer wicks away perspiration and provides natural odor control. Coordinating bottoms are available. In four colors including bitter chocolate and fusion sunset. (Unfortunately, the color shown is no longer available).
To buy: $45, patagonia.com.
Diamond Dame Gloves by Columbia Sportswear Company
Fend off frostbite with these water-resistant quilted gloves lined in faux fur. The palms are reinforced with polyurethane to help you grip ski poles or a snow shovel. Available in black, ivory, and cocoa (shown).
To buy: $45, columbia.com.
1964 Pac Waterproof Boots by Sorel
Blizzards are no match for these rugged waterproof boots: The wool-and-shearling lining keeps feet warm, while the treaded rubber soles keep you stable.
To buy: $110, nordstrom.com.
English Garden Ski Goggles by Church and State Optics
Form meets function: The durable anti-fog lenses of these chocolate-framed goggles have a semi-mirrored coating for optimum visibility. The copper- or mint-colored band (shown) features handpainted flowers and crystals.
To buy: $306, churchandstateoptics.com.
Furnace Jacket by Marmot
This flattering zip-up is made of insulating Polartec fleece. Available in six colors, including turtle dove (shown).
To buy: $90, marmot.com.
