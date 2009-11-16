Snazzy Serving Pieces

By Kelley Carter and Allegra Muzzillo
Updated August 29, 2014
Viva Terra
These essentials will serve you well during holiday gatherings―and all year long.
Buttoncap Flatware by Viva Terra

Viva Terra

Handmade and engraved with the company’s signature chop, this handsome trio looks pricier than it is.

To buy: $24 (pie server), $44 (fork and spoon); vivaterra.com.

Antique-Rose Tongs by Sur La Table

Sur La Table

Dole out deliciousness with these sophisticated stainless-steel grippers. Or, for a touch of old-fashioned charm at the wet bar, use them to proffer ice or garnish.

To buy: $13, surlatable.com.

Sim Servers by Jasper Morrison for Alessi

When displayed for all to see, this fun polypropylene set brings a bit of color, humor, and high design to any chef’s kitchen.

To buy: $22 for two, unicahome.com.

Metal Cake Server by Sur La Table

Sur La Table

This stainless-steel-and-resin beauty gives sweet treats (pie, cookies) and savory dishes (quiche, casseroles) the royal treatment. In five colors, including red (shown).

To buy: $13, surlatable.com.

Ladle Lazy Spoon USA by Jonathan Spoons

Shop at Clares

This notched cherrywood dipper rests on a pot’s edge between stirrings (the handle remains cool) so countertops stay sauce-free. There are two versions―one for righties and one for lefties. Hand-wash.

To buy: $42, shopatclares.com for right-hand version and shopatclares.com for left-hand version.

Stainless-Steel Fork by Oxo

OXO

Use this versatile tool to help prop up the Thanksgiving bird or to skewer that lone dog in the skillet.

To buy: $9, oxo.com.

Valencia Salad Servers by Mary Jurek Design

Table Art Online

The designer’s rosewood-and-stainless-steel servers are hand-hammered, which gives them rough-hewn, yet luxe, appeal.

To buy: $150 for set, tableartonline.com.

Padova Pasta Server by Elsa Peretti

Tiffany & Co.

Although she’s best known for her modern sterling-silver jewelry, the designer has utilized this precious metal in a more surprising way. Spaghetti, anyone?

To buy: $300, tiffany.com.

