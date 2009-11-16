Snazzy Serving Pieces
Buttoncap Flatware by Viva Terra
Handmade and engraved with the company’s signature chop, this handsome trio looks pricier than it is.
To buy: $24 (pie server), $44 (fork and spoon); vivaterra.com.
Surprise Giveaway
Real Simple is giving away one set of Boa & Shalla Spoons by Kirsten Hectkermann. Lovingly carved by the designer in her father’s Kilifi, Kenya, workshop, the wooden duo has hand-knotted leather ties and develops a nice, weathered patina over time.
Enter here for a chance to win. And be sure to come back tomorrow and often; we’ll be giving away something great in each Daily Find from now until December 15!
To buy: $55 for set, shophorne.com.
Antique-Rose Tongs by Sur La Table
Dole out deliciousness with these sophisticated stainless-steel grippers. Or, for a touch of old-fashioned charm at the wet bar, use them to proffer ice or garnish.
To buy: $13, surlatable.com.
Sim Servers by Jasper Morrison for Alessi
When displayed for all to see, this fun polypropylene set brings a bit of color, humor, and high design to any chef’s kitchen.
To buy: $22 for two, unicahome.com.
Metal Cake Server by Sur La Table
This stainless-steel-and-resin beauty gives sweet treats (pie, cookies) and savory dishes (quiche, casseroles) the royal treatment. In five colors, including red (shown).
To buy: $13, surlatable.com.
Ladle Lazy Spoon USA by Jonathan Spoons
This notched cherrywood dipper rests on a pot’s edge between stirrings (the handle remains cool) so countertops stay sauce-free. There are two versions―one for righties and one for lefties. Hand-wash.
To buy: $42, shopatclares.com for right-hand version and shopatclares.com for left-hand version.
Stainless-Steel Fork by Oxo
Use this versatile tool to help prop up the Thanksgiving bird or to skewer that lone dog in the skillet.
To buy: $9, oxo.com.
Valencia Salad Servers by Mary Jurek Design
The designer’s rosewood-and-stainless-steel servers are hand-hammered, which gives them rough-hewn, yet luxe, appeal.
To buy: $150 for set, tableartonline.com.
Padova Pasta Server by Elsa Peretti
Although she’s best known for her modern sterling-silver jewelry, the designer has utilized this precious metal in a more surprising way. Spaghetti, anyone?
To buy: $300, tiffany.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month