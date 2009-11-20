Quick Beauty Tune-ups for Thanksgiving
For a Pretty Flush
Dust Laura Mercier Second Skin Cheek Colour in Spiced Cider onto skin for subtle warmth. Its tawny, gold-flecked pigments contain skin-brightening vitamin C along with chamomile and aloe to help calm irritation. Available in nine other shades.
To buy: $24, lauramercier.com.
To Polish Up Nails
Paint them with Suede by OPI Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark Lacquer. The deep eggplant shade has a slight silver shimmer that, when dry, gives nails a textured appearance. Best of all, the rich, quick-drying formula necessitates only one coat.
To buy: $8.50, opi.com for stores.
To Refresh Hair (Without Water)
Sprinkle Frédéric Fekkai Au Naturel Powder Clean Dry Shampoo onto roots, massage the area with your fingers until it disappears, and then brush hair through. The formula’s cotton fibers and finely ground rice and corn powders absorb oil without weighing down strands.
To buy: $23, sephora.com.
Surprise Giveaway
Real Simple is giving away two Pangea Organics Egyptian Geranium with Aduzki Bean & Cranberry Facial Scrubs.
The scrubs gently buff off dry patches with the help of seeds from cranberries and the adzuki bean, a plant native to China. Blood orange and geranium essential oils plus shea butter and sweet almond oil leave skin supple. Bonus: The cardboard packaging is plantable. Soak it in water, bury it, and watch your basil grow.
Enter here for a chance to win. And be sure to come back tomorrow and often; we’ll be giving away something great in each Daily Find from now until December 15!
To buy: $32, pangeaorganics.com.
For a Soft Tint
Guerlain ‘Kiss Kiss Baby’ Lip Balm in Rosewood Nude
is a dusty pink color that flatters most skin tones. It contains mango butter, peptides, and plant-derived oils to keep lips moisturized and smooth. Available in five other subtle and wearable shades.
To buy: $30, nordstrom.com.
For Soothed Skin
The ultrarich Dr. Brandt Anti-Irritant Soothing Moisturizer calms redness and inflammation with pumpkin seed extract and green and white tea. The gluten- and fragrance-free cream also contains allantoin, an ingredient commonly used to help heal wounds and infections.
To buy: $65, drbrandtskincare.com.
