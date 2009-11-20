Quick Beauty Tune-ups for Thanksgiving

Real Simple is giving away two Pangea Organics Egyptian Geranium with Aduzki Bean & Cranberry Facial Scrubs.

The scrubs gently buff off dry patches with the help of seeds from cranberries and the adzuki bean, a plant native to China. Blood orange and geranium essential oils plus shea butter and sweet almond oil leave skin supple. Bonus: The cardboard packaging is plantable. Soak it in water, bury it, and watch your basil grow.





Enter here for a chance to win. And be sure to come back tomorrow and often; we’ll be giving away something great in each Daily Find from now until December 15!



To buy: $32, pangeaorganics.com.