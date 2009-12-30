6 Rich Body Moisturizers for All Skin Types
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion SPF 15
This fast-absorbing lotion does it all: relieves dryness, prevents it from reoccurring, and protects skin with antioxidants and broad spectrum SPF 15.
To buy: $11, aveeno.com.
Featured February 2014
Dove DermaSeries Intense Repairing Body Cream
Itchy and inflamed skin requires more than hydration; it calls for special attention. Developed by dermatologists, this soothing cream is hypoallergenic, free of parabens and fragrances (read: safe for sensitive spots), and intensely moisturizing, thanks to its glycerin-packed formula.
To buy: $18 at drugstores (available next month).
L’Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil
With a formulation that’s more than 50 percent almond oil—along with peppermint and cameline oils—this silky emulsion melts into skin and leaves it smooth and supple, just as its name promises. Beyond its luxurious texture, the oil protects skin’s support tissue and stops it from losing elasticity (good-bye, stretch marks!)
To buy: $42, us.loccitane.com.
Neal’s Yard Remedies Beauty Sleep Body Butter
Before you tuck in, treat yourself with this creamy potion featuring a therapeutic blend of organic essential oils (clary sage, cypress, patchouli, and ylang ylang) and nourishing cocoa seed butter. You can sleep in peace knowing that you’ll wake up to baby-soft skin.
To buy: $32, us.nyorganic.com.
Curel Skincare Ultra Healing Lotion
There’s dry and then there’s painfully dry. If your skin falls into the latter camp, this extra-strength softener should have a permanent place on your bedside table. The ceramide-rich formula plumps up parched skin with moisture upon application and keeps it there for more than 24 hours.
To buy: $10 at drugstores.
Tom Ford Black Orchid Hydrating Emulsion
Rich and luxe, from its sleek black-and-gold packaging to its velvety texture, this sumptuous cream glides onto skin and leaves behind a sultry scent.
To buy: $55, sephora.com.
