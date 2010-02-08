9 Red-Hot Accessories for Valentine’s Day
Leather Ballet Flat by Gap
Dorothy had the right idea. Click your heels in the 21st-century answer to ruby slippers―flats in comfortable soft leather with rubber soles.
To buy: $39.50, gap.com.
Marbled Pins Bauble Necklace by the Limited
If you want to look hot around the collar, slip on these cherry-red acrylic beads with a plain sheath dress.
To buy: $34.50, thelimited.com.
Everweave Belt by Anthropologie
Accentuate your waist by cinching a sweater dress or a flowy top with this wide woven-leather belt in an eye-catching shade of crimson.
To buy: $148, anthropologie.com.
Timex80 Digital Watch
Though it had its heyday in the 1980s, this rubber-strapped digital watch has proved to be, well, timeless.
To buy: $50, net-a-porter.com.
Bow Flats by Kate Spade
Put a little spring in your step (wishful thinking) with these patent-leather flats. Rubber soles make them just as comfortable as they are cute.
To buy: $198, katespade.com.
Classic Wayfarer Sunglasses by Ray-Ban
These red resin shades make it easy to look where you’re going: The inside of the frames are illustrated with a New York City subway map. Available in two other subway-and-color combinations.
To buy: $159, nordstrom.com.
Hendrix Zipper Crossbody Bag by Matt & Nat
Two bags in one, this synthetic leather purse can be carried as a clutch or slung across your body with an optional metal strap. Noteworthy detail: The lining is made from recycled plastic bottles.
To buy: $165, bloomingdales.com.
Multi-Stone Chandelier Earrings by Amrita Singh
Tempt him to whisper in your ear by dangling these three-inch-long sparklers from your lobes.
To buy: $110, www.amritasingh.com.
Rose Ring by Fred Flare
It’s not Valentine’s Day without a red rose―and you can enjoy this resin bloom long after the floral variety has wilted.
To buy: $12, fredflare.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month