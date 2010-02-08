9 Red-Hot Accessories for Valentine’s Day

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Gap
Fall in love at first sight with one of these traffic-stopping accents.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Leather Ballet Flat by Gap

Gap

Dorothy had the right idea. Click your heels in the 21st-century answer to ruby slippers―flats in comfortable soft leather with rubber soles.

To buy: $39.50, gap.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Marbled Pins Bauble Necklace by the Limited

the Limited

If you want to look hot around the collar, slip on these cherry-red acrylic beads with a plain sheath dress.

To buy: $34.50, thelimited.com.

3 of 9

Everweave Belt by Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Accentuate your waist by cinching a sweater dress or a flowy top with this wide woven-leather belt in an eye-catching shade of crimson.

To buy: $148, anthropologie.com.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Timex80 Digital Watch

Timex

Though it had its heyday in the 1980s, this rubber-strapped digital watch has proved to be, well, timeless.

To buy: $50, net-a-porter.com.

5 of 9

Bow Flats by Kate Spade

Kate Spade

Put a little spring in your step (wishful thinking) with these patent-leather flats. Rubber soles make them just as comfortable as they are cute.

To buy: $198, katespade.com.

6 of 9

Classic Wayfarer Sunglasses by Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban

These red resin shades make it easy to look where you’re going: The inside of the frames are illustrated with a New York City subway map. Available in two other subway-and-color combinations.

To buy: $159, nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Hendrix Zipper Crossbody Bag by Matt & Nat

Bloomingdales

Two bags in one, this synthetic leather purse can be carried as a clutch or slung across your body with an optional metal strap. Noteworthy detail: The lining is made from recycled plastic bottles.

To buy: $165, bloomingdales.com.

8 of 9

Multi-Stone Chandelier Earrings by Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh

Tempt him to whisper in your ear by dangling these three-inch-long sparklers from your lobes.

To buy: $110, www.amritasingh.com.

9 of 9

Rose Ring by Fred Flare

Fred Flare

It’s not Valentine’s Day without a red rose―and you can enjoy this resin bloom long after the floral variety has wilted.

To buy: $12, fredflare.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Elinor Smith