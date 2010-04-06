9 Problem-Solving Products

By Kristin Appenbrink, Lindsay Funston, and Sharon Tanenbaum
Updated April 06, 2010
John Lawton
These items are designed to make your life a little easier.
One-Handed Salt-and-Pepper Grinder

Here’s to a gadget that’s totally worth its salt. Spin the ergonomic handles of the Dual PepperBall to indicate your preferred seasoning, adjust the grind setting, and give the rabbit-ear handles a light, quick squeeze.

To buy: $20, chefsresource.com.

Floor and Window Cleaner

At first glance, the Glyder might look like just a sweeper, but flip the head over and you’ll find a glass-ready squeegee. The pole expands to 47 inches long.

To buy: $10, casabella.com.

Collapsible Storage Container

This sturdy MUJI box is large enough to hold bulky off-season stuff but folds like an accordion to store flat when empty.

To buy: $25, momastore.org.

Waterproof Note Pad

Do your best ideas come to you in the shower? (Ours, too.) Scribble them on the splash-repellent AquaNotes pad instead of letting your genius slip down the drain.

To buy: $7, myaquanotes.com.

Compact Scale

If it seems as if your scale silently judges you from the corner of the bathroom (taco night? Tsk-tsk), this Compact Body Scale is small enough (9 by 5¼ inches) to hide away in a drawer or under the sink.

To buy: $38, momastore.org.

21st-Century Training Wheels

Replace your aspiring two-wheeler’s front tire with a 12-inch Gyrowheel and—voilà—she’s ready for the Tour de Empty Parking Lot. The wheel’s smart technology provides ultra-stability, even at low speeds.

To buy: $115, thegyrobike.com.

New and Improved Post-It Notes

Sticky note to self: Stock up on these Super Sticky Removeable Label Pads, which are fully backed with adhesive. They’re especially good for places like walls, office doors, and storage containers.

To buy: From $5 for 50, post-it.com for stores.

Reusable Dryer Sheet

The eco-friendly, hypoallergenic Static Eliminator reduces cling and softens fabric just like traditional dryer sheets but without cluttering up your trash can. Each cloth withstands hundreds of loads.

To buy: $15 for two, amazon.com.

Rechargeable Book Light

Eco-minded bookworms will look forward to nighttime reading with the battery-free Rechargeable LED Light. In the morning, recharge it in the lime green dock (where it also functions as a desk lamp), or connect it to any USB port.

To buy: $28, momastore.org.

By Kristin Appenbrink, Lindsay Funston, and Sharon Tanenbaum