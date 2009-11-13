Powerful Pomegranate Beauty Products
For a Pretty Flush
Stila Pomegranate Lip & Cheek Stain
uses the fruit’s extracts to create pretty, natural color. Sweep the click-up pen over cheeks and lips for a subtle ruby tint that also protects with vitamins A, C, and E.
$24, stilacosmetics.com.
$26, murad.com.
For Dry Skin
Before you go to bed, massage a dollop of Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask into clean skin. In addition to pomegranate, it contains wheat bran, orange peel wax, mango butter, and avocado oil to hydrate flaky skin.
$21, origins.com.
For a Refreshing Lather
Organic pomegranate seed oil in Weleda Pomegranate Creamy Body Wash helps maintain skin’s firmness and nourishes it with fatty acids and vitamins. Best of all, it’s 100 percent natural and free of synthetic preservatives and detergents. Sandalwood, blood orange, and neroli essential oils lend an energizing scent.
$18, usa.weleda.com.
For Smooth Legs
Fend off razor burn with the Whish Pomegranate Shave Crave Pump. It contains green tea and vitamin E to protect skin and soothe irritation, plus emollient glycerin, coconut oil, and shea butter to hydrate dry patches.
$24, whishbody.com.
To Keep Color Vibrant
Klorane Shampoo with Pomegranate
gently cleanses hair while enlisting the pomegranate tree’s tannin-packed bark to prevent fading (it purportedly helps color last twice as long).
$13, beauty.com.
For Soft Hair
Used daily, Fresh Pomegranate Conditioner shields hair from damaging sun, wind, and pollution with pomegranate antioxidants. Borage and grapeseed oils reduce static while soy and ginseng leave strands smooth and knot-free.
$26, fresh.com.
