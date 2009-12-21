6 Party Worthy Bracelets
Laser Cut Floral Cuff by Forever 21
Though it’s chunky―two and a half inches wide―this metal cuff with black lacquer details manages to be delicate, thanks to intricate cutouts.
To buy: $7, forever21.com.
Spiderweb Cuff by Anthropologie
Itsy-bitsy Swarovski crystals creep up a bracelet of 24-karat gold plated brass with a sage-colored quartz.
To buy: $168, anthropologie.com.
Nizam Embellished Cuff by Rosena Sammi
Inspired by Indian metalwork, this sterling silver twist goes equally well with cocktail dresses and casual sweaters. Also in gold vermeil.
To buy: $106, winknyc.com.
Odette Cuff by Anthropologie
An unexpected combination of lace, dupioni silk, and rhinestones makes this frilly winter white accessory unique.
To buy: $48, anthropologie.com.
Two-Tone Cuff Medallion in Gold by Paige Novick
Bold and a bit tough, this gold and gunmetal number looks especially stylish when worn with sweaters and leggings.
To buy: $460, shopzoeonline.com.
Large Enamel Daisy Cuff by Adia Kibur
The sturdy resin wristband keeps the hand painted enamel ornament from looking too girly. In green/orange and orange/yellow (shown).
To buy: $45, lifemix.net.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail