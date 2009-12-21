6 Party Worthy Bracelets

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Forever 21
Wrap one up for a friend―or around your own wrist.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Laser Cut Floral Cuff by Forever 21

Forever 21

Though it’s chunky―two and a half inches wide―this metal cuff with black lacquer details manages to be delicate, thanks to intricate cutouts.

To buy: $7, forever21.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Spiderweb Cuff by Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Itsy-bitsy Swarovski crystals creep up a bracelet of 24-karat gold plated brass with a sage-colored quartz.

To buy: $168, anthropologie.com.

3 of 6

Nizam Embellished Cuff by Rosena Sammi

Wink

Inspired by Indian metalwork, this sterling silver twist goes equally well with cocktail dresses and casual sweaters. Also in gold vermeil.

To buy: $106, winknyc.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Odette Cuff by Anthropologie

Anthropologie

An unexpected combination of lace, dupioni silk, and rhinestones makes this frilly winter white accessory unique.

To buy: $48, anthropologie.com.

5 of 6

Two-Tone Cuff Medallion in Gold by Paige Novick

Paige Novick

Bold and a bit tough, this gold and gunmetal number looks especially stylish when worn with sweaters and leggings.

To buy: $460, shopzoeonline.com.

6 of 6

Large Enamel Daisy Cuff by Adia Kibur

Life Mix

The sturdy resin wristband keeps the hand painted enamel ornament from looking too girly. In green/orange and orange/yellow (shown).

To buy: $45, lifemix.net.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Elinor Smith