Oven-to-Table Pieces
Grill Pan by Sori Yanagi
This traditional Nambu Tekki (cast-iron ware) pan distributes heat more evenly, and stays hotter longer, than everyday stainless-steel cookware―and it’s built to last for years. Handle included. Hand-wash only.
To buy: $135, tortoisegeneralstore.com.
Tarte Tatin Dish by Emile Henry
Handmade in the Burgundy region, this clay piece is specifically designed to bake the fruit dessert in one dish. Platter included. Microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
To buy: $120, emilehenryusa.com.
Soufflé Cup by Royal Copenhagen
This handpainted porcelain ramekin―in an updated version of the classic Danish Blue Fluted pattern―is ideal for custards, flans, and splurge-worthy crème brûlée.
To buy: $50, usshoproyalcopenhagen.com.
Colorwave Pie Dish by Noritake
Unfussy and organic, this everyday stoneware dish is attractive enough to set out with the rest of the Thanksgiving finery. In five colors, including blue (shown). Microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
To buy: $36, macys.com.
Large Casserole Dish by Heath Ceramics
Known for its modern, minimalist tableware (some is part of the MoMA’s permanent collection), this company makes every piece by hand―down to the clay―and fires it in one of its own Sausalito, California kilns. In six colors, including matte brown (shown). Microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
To buy: $115.50, heathceramics.com.
Mini Covered Baker by Sur La Table
Dole out perfectly sized individual portions of everything from cassoulet to beurre composé (compound butter). When not in use, the adorable wooden spoon (included) slips through the built-in handles, securing the earthenware lid. In white, yellow, and blue (shown). Microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
To buy: $15, surlatable.com.
Cargo Collection Rectangular Dish by Calvin Klein
High edges on this raisin-hued stoneware baker contain bubbly cheese runoff that’s common to deep-dish entrees like lasagna bolognese and eggplant parmigiana. Microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe.
To buy: $100, macys.com.
Onion Soup Bowl by Le Creuset
This versatile workhorse doesn’t absorb odor and a tough enameled surface makes it chip-, crack-, scratch-, and stain-resistant. In cobalt, red, and kiwi (shown). Microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe.
To buy: $20, broadwaypanhandler.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month