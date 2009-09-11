On-the-Go Baby Toys

By Alexandra Myerson
Updated August 29, 2014
In honor of Baby Safety Month, Real Simple presents traveling toys that are safe for tots.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Zoolio Rainforest Activity Book by Manhattan Toy

Six panels in assorted fabrics build motor skills by combining a cute animal with an action (a red frog with a zipper mouth, a toucan with a snap-on beak). Slip the panels in the carrying case and it can go from the car to the park with ease. (Ages 18 months to 3 years.)

To buy: $24, growingtreetoys.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Take Along Tunes by Baby Einstein

Baby Einstein

Call it an infant iPod: This player holds seven classical melodies from greats like Mozart (“Piano Sonata in A”) and Vivaldi (“The Four Seasons”) that play with the press of a button. Vibrant lights accompany each tune, and there’s a volume control button in case you want a quieter ride. (Ages 3 months and up.)

To buy: $10, babyeinstein.com.

3 of 8

Brilliant Basics Nursery Rhyme Keys by Fisher Price

Fisher Price

The key to a happy baby: Give her this bright set that twists, spins, and rattles. Each key also plays one of three classic nursery rhymes―“Old MacDonald,” “Hey Diddle Diddle,” or “Hickory Dickory Dock.” (Ages 6 months and up.)

To buy: $7, fisherprice.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Jeepers Peepers Kick ‘N Go Seat Toy With Mirror by Safe Fit

Safe Fit

He’ll get a kick out of this backseat activity center. A touch of the foot on one of the bottom roller balls activates music or a rattle, while the bumpy pad offers a gentle foot massage. Bonus: the large mirror lets you keep an eye on your future football player. (Ages 3 months and up.)

To buy: $18, babyant.com.

5 of 8

Lamaze Flutterfly the Butterfly by Learning Curve

Learning Curve

Help your infant come out of her cocoon by teaching her sign language. On each wing are printed a word and motion for a need or want―like mommy and hungry. No more tears! (Ages newborn and up.)

To buy: $7, learningcurve.com.

6 of 8

Organic Bunny Stroller Toy by MiYim

MiYim

Pull this rabbit out of your hat for a long day of sightseeing. Made of organic cotton, it has crinkly ears and a squeezable belly, so your toddler won’t want to let go. Also comes in the shape of an elephant and a giraffe. (Ages newborn and up.)

To buy: $16, petittresor.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Bobble Bee by Munchkin

Munchkin

Take the sting out of eating at restaurants. Secure the suction cup base to a table top or high chair; the bee’s head bobbles, its wings spin, and its belly rolls. (Ages 3 months and up.)

To buy: $9, munchkin.com for store locations.

8 of 8

Loopapalooza Toy by Infantino

Infantino

This seemingly endless loop of soft critters, a peek-a-boo mirror, and a teething ring offers plenty of vibrant colors and things to feel, pull, and twist. (Ages 3 months and up.)

To buy: $20, step2.com.

See all Daily Finds

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alexandra Myerson