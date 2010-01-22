New Products for Face, Hair, and Body
For Defined Eyes
- Smudge Les Impressions de Chanel Le Crayon Yeux Precision Eye Definer in Khaki Doré into your lash line. Or blend the creamy liner onto lids with a sponge for a shadow effect. The warm brown shade is subtle yet striking and very wearable.
- To buy: from $28, saksfifthavenue.com.
For Shimmery Lips
Sweep on CoverGirl ShineBlast Lip Gloss for a burst of bright, bold color with lots of sheen. Best of all, the lightweight, oil-rich formula feels silky, not sticky, on lips. Available in 16 shades.
To buy: $7.50, at drugstores.
For Stay-Put Makeup
Spray on Josie Maran Argan Primer Mist before or after applying makeup. Its argan oil and vitamin E formula nourishes skin and smoothes fine lines. Willow bark and seaweed extracts help fight breakouts.
To buy: $36, sephora.com.
For Protected Skin
Oil-free Skin Effects by Dr. Jeffrey Dover Glycolic Day Cream SPF 30 slowly releases exfoliating glycolic acid, so it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin. A cocktail of antioxidants and a high SPF shield against damaging UV rays.
To buy: $17, at drugstores.
For All-Over Smoothness
- Steeped in moisturizing jojoba and sunflower seed oils, H20+ Sea Pure Finishing Body Silk deeply penetrates dry patches but feels light on the skin. The lotion’s 100 percent natural formula is scented with lavender essential oils.
- To buy: $22, h20plus.com.
For Healthy Hair
Nexxus Humectress Hydrating Treatment Deep Conditioner enlists avocado and honey extracts to help repair damage caused by heat styling and chemical treatments. Use it two to three times a week to reduce frizz and soften brittle hair.
To buy: $15, at drugstores.
For a Light, Fresh Scent
DKNY Juicy Berry Candy Apple Eau de Parfum Spray is a fruity floral fragrance with notes of blackberry, pear, soft rose, apple blossom, and sandalwood.
To buy: $55, dkny.com.
