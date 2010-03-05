Great New Beauty Products
For Soft Color
The JK Jemma Kidd Air Kiss Lip Gloss Trio includes three lip glosses―in pale pink, nude, and bright pink―that slide together so they won’t get lost in your bag.
To buy: $19, target.com.
For a Light Scent
Spritz on Royal Apothic Venetian Grove Eau de Parfum. The uplifting fragrance has notes of orange, black currant, and rose. Plus, its formula is very concentrated so just a little lasts the entire day.
To buy: $30, royalapothic.com.
For Manageable Hair
John Frieda Smooth Start Hydrating Shampoo
is infused with nourishing olive oil and silk proteins that leave unruly strands deeply moisturized and soft.
To buy: $7, at drugstores.
For Brighter Skin
Gently massage a quarter-sized dollop of Soap & Glory No Clogs Allowed Deep Pore Detox Mask onto skin. The self-heating, color-changing formula (it goes from white to blue) contains salicylic acid to help sweep away bacteria and dirt. Jojoba and grapeseed oil leave skin hydrated and protected.
To buy: $15, target.com.
For Pretty Nails
Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure
polishes combine a nail strengthener, a growth treatment, a base coat, and a top coat in one solution for a speedy (and long-lasting) paint job. Plus, the grip handle and wide brush ensure steady, streak-free application. Available in 42 shades.
To buy: $7, at drugstores.
To Protect Your Skin
Smooth on Chanel UV Essentiel Multi-Protection Daily UV Care SPF 50. The ultra-light, oil-free fluid that doesn’t feel the least bit greasy seeps into skin and helps fight dark spots with licorice root extract.
To buy: $52, chanel.com.
For Smooth Skin
Treat the skin on your body just as gently as the skin on your face with Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Advanced Anti-Aging Body Wash. It softens and cleans while brightening dull patches and leaving skin looking more even.
To buy: $6, at drugstores.
